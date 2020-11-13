Email
Review: Stacy Haiduk charms in virtual fan event for Spectrum Special

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Entertainment
On November 13, Emmy-nominated actress Stacy Haiduk participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum. Digital Journal has the recap.
She was joined by an intimate group of fans that have followed her acting work in Days of Our Lives, The Young and The Restless, and other projects. A portion of the proceeds from this Spectrum fan event went towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
On her career-defining moments, she noted that each character that she played has helped her grow, as much as she has helped the character grow. "My journey as an actress started out almost 35 years ago, a long time ago," she said. "When you are a teenager, you move to New York, and you are struggling as an actor, and you get a role like Superboy, and that transitions you as a semi-adult."
"My character on Days of Our Lives, Kristen DiMera, has really taught me a lot about passion, going after what I want, and persistence," she said. "I've had some really hard characters that I've had to play such as serial killers, and they are very dark and scary."
"Being an actress, I like to play the dark as well as the light," she admitted. "Some of my favorite roles were Kindred: The Embraced and that was about vampirism. That was a really amazing time in my life, I was getting married. Getting to play these kinds of characters is quite lovely," she said with a sweet laugh.
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Stacy Haiduk, follow her on Instagram.
Stacy Haiduk
Stacy Haiduk
Bjoern Kommerell
