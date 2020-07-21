Email
article imageReview: Spotlight NY is featured in News 12's 'Long Island Tasty Tuesday'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Huntington - On July 21, the art gallery Spotlight NY was featured in News 12's "Long Island Tasty Tuesday." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Elisa DiStefano of News 12 Long Island hosted this segment as part of "Long Island Tasty Tuesday." Spotlight NY is located at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.
As Digital Journal previously reporterd, "Quarantine Art" is showcased at Spotlight NY. It was created by talented Long Island artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a part of the proceeds help the Huntington Hospital, as part of Northwell Health.
Art display at Spotlight NY
Art display at Spotlight NY
Markos Papadatos
DiStefano remarked that at Spotlight NY, "burgers are served as the side of art and entertainment." Marketing Director, Adam Ellis, was interviewed by the local TV station. "We have a variety of food and specialty drinks, as well as locally-created art," Ellis said, prior to adding that Spotlight NY has been open since September.
"I think it's very important for us at The Paramount to keep arts alive in Huntington," he added. Local artists play acoustic performances under the marqee from Wednesday through Sunday.
Ellis acknowledged that their "Classic Burger" is the No. 1 best-seller at Spotlight NY, followed by the Rambo Burger, which consists of caramelized onions, blue cheese and cider bacon. Their burgers are served with their very own "smashed fries."
Classic Burger at Spotlight NY on Long Island
Classic Burger at Spotlight NY on Long Island
Markos Papadatos
In addition, the upside down bathroom at Spotnight NY is a "must see" since it's a true work of art. "There is very unique artwork and a lot of Instagramable moments that can happen here," Ellis said.
To learn more about Spotlight NY, visit its official website and its Facebook page.
Read More: Spotlight NY earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Spotlight NY at The Paramount
Spotlight NY at The Paramount
Markos Papadatos
