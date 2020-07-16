Email
article imageReview: Spotlight NY is an art gem at The Paramount on Long Island Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Huntington - Spotlight NY is a gem at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. Digital Journal has the scoop on this exquiste art gallery.
It has a "Quarantine Art" exhibition, which was created by local artists on Long Island, while they were quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spotlight NY is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Huntington Hospital in support of their response and efforts to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The art gallery is situated at The Paramount in Huntington. On the future of the music scene on Long Island, Marketing Director Adam Ellis remarked, "It's questionable when we can restart but we should be the first to bring live music to everybody again. We are hoping to be the first ones out of the box to bring music back."
In honor of Ellis' 44th birthday, he raised money for Townwide Fund of Huntington, which raises funds for local nonprofit agencies that provide vital health and human services to community members in need. These improve the quality and availability of services in the town of Huntington. To learn more about this fundraiser for Townwide Fund of Huntington, click here.
In addition, Spotlight NY offers an eclectic food menu and signature cocktails, which is worth more than just a passing glance. Their classic burger comrpised of butcher blend ground beef, American cheece, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, pickles and their Founder's sauce is top-notch and impressive.
For more information on Spotlight NY, visit its official homepage and its Facebook page.
