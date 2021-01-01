Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Spotlight is the greatest art gallery on Long Island, NY for 2020 Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Entertainment
Huntington - Spotlight NY at The Paramount is the greatest art gallery on Long Island, New York for 2020. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos has the scoop.
It is conveniently located at The Paramount in Huntington, which is ranked as the No. 3 club venue in the world. Spotlight was described as an "art gem" by Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
Display at Spotlight NY
Display at Spotlight NY
Markos Papadatos
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it featured a "Quarantine Art" exhibition with the artistic works of various Long Island artists. A portion of the proceeds went towards the Huntington Hospital in support of their response and efforts to combating COVID.
John Guarneri s I Don t Want to Set the World on Fire is named Best in Show at Spotlight at The ...
John Guarneri's 'I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire' is named 'Best in Show' at Spotlight at The Paramount
Bellucci Media
Spotlight NY was featured in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York, hosted by Donna Drake, as well as in News 12.
Art Display Spotlight NY
Art Display Spotlight NY
Markos Papadatos
In addition, Spotlight offers food such as burgers and salads for its patrons.
Classic Burger at Spotlight NY on Long Island
Classic Burger at Spotlight NY on Long Island
Markos Papadatos
To learn more about Spotlight NY, visit its official homepage, and check out its Facebook page, and use the hashtag #SpotlightNYArt.
Art display at Spotlight NY
Art display at Spotlight NY
Markos Papadatos
More about Spotlight, Long island, Art gallery, Huntington, New york
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
New AI weather forecasting platform uses minimal computing power
Vice-President Pence urges Texas court to reject Gohmert lawsuit
Finance minister resigns after returning from Caribbean vacation
Cyberattacks strike at COVID-19 vaccine cold chains Special
Alarm in France after 2,500 mass for illegal rave
The role technology will play in democratizing access to justice Special
New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid cases
Review: Carolyn Hennesy delivers powerhouse performance in 'She & Her' Special
Review: Spotlight is the greatest art gallery on Long Island, NY for 2020 Special
Review: Gary Drum delights in 'Ascendance' breakthrough harp music album Special