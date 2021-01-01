It is conveniently located at The Paramount in Huntington, which is ranked as the No. 3 club venue in the world. Spotlight was described as an "art gem" by Digital Journal
, and rightfully so.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it featured a "Quarantine Art" exhibition with the artistic works of various Long Island artists. A portion of the proceeds went towards the Huntington Hospital
in support of their response and efforts to combating COVID.
John Guarneri's 'I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire' is named 'Best in Show' at Spotlight at The Paramount
Bellucci Media
Spotlight NY was featured in "The Donna Drake Show
" on CBS New York, hosted by Donna Drake, as well as in News 12
.
In addition, Spotlight
offers food such as burgers and salads for its patrons.
Classic Burger at Spotlight NY on Long Island
Art display at Spotlight NY