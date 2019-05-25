Special By By Jeff Cottrill 1 hour ago in Entertainment Toronto - Now this is why we go to live theatre. Soulpepper’s explosive new production of Tracy Letts’ “August: Osage County” makes you feel as if you’re being smacked on the head a hundred times with the Frying Pan of Truth. In the best way. What’s so remarkable about this play – and Maxwell’s staging of it – is how it keeps the audience engaged over three and a half hours of dark subject matter. Suicide, incest, drug addiction, child abuse: this could easily have been a depressing, overlong soap opera, but it’s a goldmine for uncomfortable, shocked laughter. I don’t think I’ve ever heard an audience so audibly responsive to a stage play, except when I saw August: Osage County brings us to the Weston estate in rural Oklahoma, shortly after patriarch Beverly (Diego Matamoros, seen in a brief prologue), an alcoholic poet and literary professor, has disappeared mysteriously. Left behind are his pill-addicted, cancer-suffering wife Violet and newly hired Native American maid, Johnna (Samantha Brown). This event brings the whole clan to the estate for a chaotic family reunion: Barbara and her pedantic, soon-to-be-ex-hubby Bill (Kevin Hanchard), trying to hide their recent separation; middle daughter Ivy (Michelle Monteith), who appears naïve and homely on the surface, but has a big secret; Violet’s boisterous sister Mattie Fae (Laurie Paton), who bullies her meek, unemployed son Little Charles (Gregory Prest), to the consternation of her kindhearted husband Charles (Oliver Dennis); optimistic youngest daughter Karen (Raquel Duffy), blind to the faults of her shady new fiancé (Ari Cohen); and Barbara’s daughter Jean (Leah Doz), a pot-smoking, movie-obsessed teen who keeps to herself as much as the others let her. As you would expect with a house full of these southern oddballs, things don’t go well. A painful funeral dinner simmers with suppressed rage and bitterness, eventually bursting into blunt accusations, secrets revealed, and violence. And that’s just the middle act. More shocking revelations and developments, which I dare not reveal, come later on. Letts exposes the fallacy of American family values with a wrench to the genitals, and the miracle of it is that it’s all so funny. 🗣️ Audiences are loving #spAugustOsage! Coming to see the show? Let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/gn6bAQUYpp — Soulpepper Theatre Company (@Soulpepper) May 23, 2019 Maxwell paces and blocks this production perfectly, wrenching the best performances she can get out of this cast in a sustained atmosphere of controlled chaos. And nobody is holding back in this cast. Palk is alternately hilarious and frightening as Violet, stoned out of her mind half the time and spewing unexpected wisdom at other moments. She maintains an intense note throughout the play, reaching a stunning peak of anger and self-righteousness in one long, passionate monologue at the dinner. Beaty is equally strong as Barbara, the most sympathetic and self-aware of the main characters, projecting both love, rage and pity for her mother in equal measure. Also worth mentioning are Prest, whose goofball likability makes you forgive Little Charles’ addle-brained weakness to a point, and Doz, utterly convincing as a fourteen-year-old who’s smarter and more mature than she lets on. Camellia Koo’s set design is another asset: a living and dining room set up on a revolving circular floor, in between two curved white staircases that seem dirty, as if neglected or damaged, perhaps reflecting the underlying seediness of this family. Beverly’s books clutter much of the space in the first act, as evidence of a life well-read, but not necessarily well-lived. The revolve brings the living and dining rooms downstage when required for specific scenes; some may find it distracting when actors are being revolved while playing a scene, but I found it cleverly practical. 