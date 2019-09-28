Special By By Jeff Cottrill 40 mins ago in Entertainment Toronto - What a work of art “A Streetcar Named Desire” is. Brutal yet sensitive; poetic and tragic, but loaded with raw, frightening energy – Tennessee Williams’ classic play is no less powerful now than it was in 1947, even as norms have changed. Director Weyni Mengesha’s bold, confident staging is well over three hours long, and it’s occasionally noisy, with scene breaks filled by live jazz and blues music; her vision of New Orleans is a loud, vibrant and violent city where the partying goes on all night long and fights can break out at any time – a definite threat to Blanche’s delicate, high-strung state. But Mengesha is wise enough to leave the dressing and atmosphere in the background and stay true to the feelings and the tones of Williams’ original vision, and the result is a remount that seems surprisingly fresh. A plot summary should be unnecessary here, but in case anyone needs a half-baked one: Blanche arrives at the shabby New Orleans apartment of Stanley and her sister, Stella (Leah Doz), under mysterious circumstances, claiming that the DuBois family estate has been lost. Her aristocratic pretensions clash with Stanley's sloppy personal habits and casual violence, but she finds refuge in a new relationship with his gentle poker buddy, Mitch (Gregory Prest). As Blanche outstays her welcome by months, Stanley learns dark secrets about her past, threatening her sanity – and her one last shot at a happy life. Rutherford's performance is one of the key reasons why this production works so well. Blanche is a character vividly fixed in our minds, in popular culture, and you can sense echoes of past incarnations in Rutherford's portrayal: she gives you the sexiness of Vivien Leigh, the frail vulnerability of Jessica Lange, the affected primness of Fyfe and Mengesha are right not to make Stanley a complete villain, but there are times when he comes off more like a modern hipster with anger issues (especially with his beard and unbuttoned dress shirts) than the old-school, macho Alpha Male he should be. A few of Blanche’s reactions seem a little out of proportion with Stanley’s behaviour – for example, when she cries out, “I’ve said I was sorry three times!” when he complains about the heat in the bathroom; perhaps he needs more aggression there. On the other hand, the famous “Stella!” screaming scene is rightly disturbing and frightening, with Fyfe baying and howling his wife’s name in wild, hysterical grief – and then reacting with boyish relief when she emerges from the neighbours’ pad. And a scene of sexual assault comes as a sudden shock even when you know it’s coming, with the help of unexpected lighting and sound effects. This Streetcar ride has a few minor bumps, but Mengesha steers it on all the right tracks. 