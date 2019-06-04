Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment This past weekend, this journalist was afforded the privilege to see and review the eight-time Tony-nominated Broadway musical "Beetlejuice" at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. Caruso's dynamic, pristine vocals were reminiscent of Demi Lovato and a young Pat Benatar. She was a true mini-tower of power that was able to convey a wide range of raw emotions. Every time Caruso took the stage, she stole the show and left the audience wanting to hear more. Beetlejuice on Broadway garnered an A rating. One of the most glaring omissions at this year's Tony Awards was a nomination for Sophia Anne Caruso for "Best Actress in a Musical," which she most richly deserved. Most recently, she won the To learn more about Beetlejuice the musical, check out its Young actress Sophia Anne Caruso nailed the starring role of Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice the musical opposite Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice. Her performance was quite diverse, where she was emotional, witty and courageous. The same was true for her singing voice: she was able to hit the high notes with ease and she had great control over the softer, soothing tunes.Caruso's dynamic, pristine vocals were reminiscent of Demi Lovato and a young Pat Benatar. She was a true mini-tower of power that was able to convey a wide range of raw emotions. Every time Caruso took the stage, she stole the show and left the audience wanting to hear more. Beetlejuice on Broadway garnered an A rating.One of the most glaring omissions at this year's Tony Awards was a nomination for Sophia Anne Caruso for "Best Actress in a Musical," which she most richly deserved.Most recently, she won the Theatre World Award for her superb performance in Beetlejuice, and rightfully so. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Sophia Anne Caruso in the future.To learn more about Beetlejuice the musical, check out its official website More about Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice, Broadway, lydiz deetz, Musical Sophia Anne Caruso Beetlejuice Broadway lydiz deetz Musical