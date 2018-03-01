Coco
(4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Disney Home Entertainment
Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez
) dreams of becoming a great musician and embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors, where the charming trickster Héctor (Gael García Bernal
) becomes an unexpected friend and helps Miguel uncover the mysteries of his family’s stories and traditions.
It’s clear a lot of effort went into ensuring the film accurately represents Mexico and its traditions. From the rich and vibrant colour palette (that looks stunning in 4K) to the music to the finer details of the celebration, it is all demonstrative of the country and its people. Even the main voice actors are all of Latin descent and Miguel’s dog is inspired by a local breed called Xoloitzcuintli. The movie appears very hearty with lots of warm hues such as orange, red, brown and yellow, and the Land of the Dead is a stunning creation that combines both fantasy and reality. The animators let their imaginations soar with well-dressed skeletons whose skulls are uniquely adorned, an endless city of high-reaching houses, massive stadiums and seemingly inescapable class-based districts. The eye-catching visuals truly complement the captivating and entertaining story, which also depicts several notes of sadness and at least one not-so-surprising betrayal.
Special features include: commentary by filmmakers; deleted scenes; “Paths to Pixar: Coco”; “The Music of Coco”; “Welcome to the Fiesta”; and “How to Draw a Skeleton.” (Disney Home Entertainment)
Darkest Hour
(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
As Hitler’s forces storm across the European landscape and close in on the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman
) is elected the new Prime Minister. With his party questioning his every move, and King George IV (Ben Mendelsohn
) skeptical of his new political leader, it is up to Churchill to lead his nation and protect them from the most dangerous threat ever seen.
Though many may know Churchill’s name, fewer may realize it’s because he was elected at one of the most precarious times in English history. This film chronicles just his first month in office, which included thwarting a vote of no confidence, rescuing their troops from the shores of Dunkirk (see the movie of the same name
), and declaring war with Hitler’s Germany in order to stop the spread of Nazi fascism. He gave three historical speeches that are recreated in the film, as well as took an informal poll of his constituents via a brief train ride to Westminster — one of the movie’s more endearing scenes. However, at more than two hours, there is a lot of less interesting moments in the picture that cause the majority of it to feel dull. Having seen it more than once, it’s the same select scenes that stand out from the rest of the dreariness. Moreover, while Oldman undergoes a transformation that makes him unrecognizable and gives a top-notch performance, John Lithgow
’s portrayal of the prime minister on Netflix’s The Crown
is still remarkably better.
Special features include: commentary by director Joe Wright; “Into Darkest Hour”; and “Gary Oldman: Becoming Churchill.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)
The Girl Without Hands
(Blu-ray & DVD)
A young woman is sold to the devil in return for a river of gold. She is so pure of heart that she is able to elude him, but not before losing her hands. So begins her long journey towards the light… but in spite of her resilience and the new protection of a handsome prince’s estate, the Devil devises a plan of his own.
This adaptation of a Grimm fairy tale is not sugar-coated like Disney versions, nor is it excessively gruesome. The unique animation style, which consists of hand-painted, unfinished artwork, adds a level of fantasy to the story as the characters and landscape occasionally flash in and out of sight. Even though appearances are consistent, nothing is boldly defined as the thicker brushstrokes defy sharpness. The story is strange but captivating as the woman goes on more than one remarkable journey alone — and without hands. However, just as there is a devil, there are good gods/spirits that help her along the way. The ending, though a little puzzling, is unexpectedly satisfying and fully in line with the eccentricity of the rest of the narrative. The bonus features also include several of filmmaker Sébastien Laudenbach’s other animated shorts, which are equally peculiar.
Special features include: making-of featurette; interview with Sébastien Laudenbach; short films by Laudenbach; and theatrical trailer. (GKids)
Hangman
(Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
Decorated homicide detective Ray Archer (Al Pacino
) partners with criminal profiler Will Ruiney (Karl Urban
) to catch one of the city's notoriously vicious serial killers, who is playing a twisted version of the child’s game hangman, while journalist Christi Davies (Brittany Snow
) reports on the crime spree, shadowing the detectives.
This is a pretty standard crime thriller in which the serial killer taunts the police, who are always one step behind. The murders aren’t especially grisly, though the locations of the bodies do draw more attention, ranging from a church to train tracks. Pacino and Urban work well together with the former being the straight-talking mentor and the latter being a little too monotone until the case gets personal. Nevertheless, the one thing that’s endlessly infuriating is the all-access pass given to the reporter, who enters fresh crime scenes, sits in on interrogations and interrupts when the detectives are giving their report to the chief. The idea of her having carte blanche during a high-profile murder investigation is completely ridiculous; if they wanted to include a third perspective in the investigation, they should’ve made her a rookie cop or even a lawyer to better explain her presence.
Special features include: “Al Pacino: Insight from a Hollywood Legend”; and “Hangman: In Their Own Words.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
I Am Somebody: Three Films by Madeline Anderson
(DVD)
Inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame in 1992, Madeline Anderson is a trail-blazer in many ways — including being the first American-born black woman in a film industry union to produce a documentary film. Newly preserved and available on home video for the first time are Madeline Anderson’s Integration Report 1 (1960), (1967), and I Am Somebody (1970).
These three short documentaries chronicle important aspects of the civil rights movement, putting audiences in the thick of protests and at the forefront to hear inspiring speeches. Via various interviews, documented events and apt editing, Anderson tells these stories in a manner that immerses the viewer in the time and place — even now. Even more interesting is the archival interview with Anderson in the bonus features, where she explains her journey to becoming a filmmaker; particularly her admiration for editing a picture since that’s where the story is told. Every element included on this disc is a must-watch as they inform each other and tell a lot about Anderson.
Special features include: an oral history interview with Madeline Anderson; “Celebrate Moe!,”a featurette on union leader Moe Foner; and 28-page booklet featuring an interview with Anderson. (Icarus Films)
Lady and the Tramp
(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)
Disney Home Entertainment
This is the story of Lady, a lovingly pampered cocker spaniel, and Tramp, a freewheeling mutt with a heart of gold.
Though just a cartoon about two dogs, this is one of the best movie love stories ever made — the candlelit spaghetti dinner behind Tony’s Italian restaurant has been imitated numerous times. Tramp is charming and streetwise, while Lady is sweet and somewhat naïve… but opposites attract and this pair is adorable together. The other characters are also engaging: Jock and Trusty are watchful guardians; Peg, another street dog, has a hypnotically sultry voice that sucks you in with “He’s a Tramp”; the Siamese cats, Si and Am, are key players in Lady’s fate, tearing through the house and making sure Lady takes the blame; and though the beaver’s role is small, he’s quite amusing. Even though there are comparatively fewer songs in this movie, they’re still essential to the picture and drive many of the most memorable scenes.
Special features include: deleted scenes; “Walt & His Dogs”; “Stories from Walt’s Office”; “How to Make a Meatball and Other Fun Facts About Lady and The Tramp
”; “Inside Walt’s Story Meetings”; “Diane Disney Miller: Remembering Dad”; never-recorded song, “I’m Free as the Breeze”; sing-along mode; and trailers. (Disney Home Entertainment)
Murder on the Orient Express
(4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Everyone’s a suspect when a murder is committed on a lavish train ride, and brilliant detective Poirot (Kenneth Branagh
) must race against time to solve the puzzle before the killer strikes again.
With a bigger studio budget, this re-telling of the classic murder mystery is one of the most elaborate versions of the story. Poirot begins with a high-profile (though not that difficult to solve) case of theft, before booking his seat on a train that will be an ill-fated ride for at least one passenger. Consequently, the action is not as restricted as it is in most other enactments. There are several chases and interviews take place in many rooms across the train car as well as outside in the snow. The actors, which also include Johnny Depp
, Michelle Pfeiffer
, Penélope Cruz
, Judi Dench
and Leslie Odom, Jr., are all expectedly wonderful in their respective roles. However, this is one of those stories in which too much is almost a disservice to the tightly knit mystery.
Special features include: commentary by director Kenneth Branagh and Michael Green; deleted scenes; “Agatha Christie: An Intimate Portrait”; “Let’s Talk About Hercule Poirot”; “Unusual Suspects (Part One, Two and Three)”; “The Art of Murder”; “All Aboard: Filming Murder on the Orient Express”; “Music of Murder”; gallery; and theatrical trailers. (Fox Home Entertainment)
Rebecka Martinsson
(DVD)
Rebecka Martinsson (Ida Engvoll) is an unconventional lawyer in Stockholm with a successful career and a handsome boyfriend. When a childhood friend suddenly dies, Rebecka returns to her remote hometown above the Arctic Circle for the funeral. Although the death had been ruled an accident, Rebecka finds evidence of murder and contacts her friend in the police force, Anna Maria Mella (Eva Melander). Together they hunt for a killer, but what they uncover might shake Rebecka to her core. With more cases to solve, and Rebecka proving herself an asset to Mella’s police team, Rebecka must decide whether to go back to her big-city life in Stockholm or stay in Kiruna and confront her past.
In this eight-episode series, each investigation takes two episodes to solve, including the opening case that initially draws Rebecka back. Unlike other regions, the lawyers seem to have an active role in the search for a suspect so Rebecka is often there right alongside Mella, asking questions and collecting evidence. The number of murders in a relatively small town in such a short period of time seems unusual, but that’s just something one has to overlook. The crimes are generally related to grudges and local politics, but the path to the killer is usually interesting. In the meantime, Rebecka is also trying to decide if she feels more comfortable as a big fish in a small pond or a little fish in a larger pond – as well as which pool contains the man she sees in her future.
There are no special features. (RLJ Entertainment)
The Star
(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
A small but brave donkey named Bo (Steven Yeun
) yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free and teams with Ruth (Aidy Bryant), the loveable sheep and Dave (Keegan-Michael Key) the hilarious dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star on the adventure of their dreams.
The story of Jesus’ birth is one of the most well-known, whether one follows the Bible or not. The nativity scene is a symbol seen in various forms around Christmas as its appearance ranges from the traditional to more modern or abstract. But since the same animals are included in most versions of the display, it seems like they may have story of their own to tell. It turns out the animals’ perspective is a humorous one in which a donkey’s best friend is a dove and their ultimate goal in life is to join the royal caravan. Along the way they meet a string of equally amusing non-human characters, voiced by Kris Kristofferson
, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias, Kelly Clarkson
, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Chenoweth, Mariah Carey
, Tyler Perry
, Tracy Morgan
and Oprah Winfrey
.
Special features include: sing-along and dance-along features. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)
A murdered girl’s defiant mother (Frances McDormand
) boldly paints three local signs with a controversial message, igniting a furious battle with a volatile cop (Sam Rockwell
) and the town’s revered chief of police (Woody Harrelson
).
This movie is dark but unbelievably witty, which will leave audiences laughing out loud then questioning the appropriateness of their laughter. The consistent, dark humour eventually gives way to a more serious tone, but this film is an attention-grabber from start to finish. The cast is outstanding and deservingly taking home top awards for their performances. McDormand’s character isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind or kick someone in the groin when they arguably deserve it. Her way with words is one of the script’s greatest assets, along with some unexpected developments. There is some issue with the lack of consequences for some of the characters, but it doesn’t deter from writer/director Martin McDonagh
’s incredibly engaging picture.
Special features include: making-of featurette; and short film, “Six Shooter.” (Fox Home Entertainment)