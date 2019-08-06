Special By By Sarah Gopaul 2 hours ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a futuristic female warrior; a presidential candidate who finds herself on the campaign trail; a comedic castaway tale; the next chapter in a trouble detective’s life; and some great martial arts standoffs. Alita: Battle Angel (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Fox Home Entertainment Alita is remarkable in every way. She’s smart, sweet… and an exceptionally skilled fighter. Consequently, it’s somewhat irritating to watch the men in the film lead her around and make decisions for her throughout the first act. The other key element of this story is the popularity of the realm’s only sport: Motorball. It’s a close replica of Special features include: “Alita’s World”; “From Manga to Screen”; “Evolution of Alita”; “Motorball”; James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A moderated by Jon Landau; “Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate”; scene deconstruction; and art compilation. (Fox Home Entertainment) BoJack Horseman: Seasons One & Two [Collector's Edition] (Blu-ray) Shout Factory The first season introduces audiences to this has-been horse who still gets a thrill when people recognize him, as well as from artifacts of his former fame. BoJack is unquestionably the worst role model, as he drinks excessively, is promiscuous and often treats people horribly. When he does try to help someone, it’s generally self-serving or blows up in his face. Trying to write his autobiography appears to be a futile exercise, so he’s partnered with a ghost writer — who BoJack immediately develops a crush on and then discovers she’s dating his rival. The co-existence of humans and animal-people doesn’t really seem that weird… until they start to interact with each other sexually. Arnett fits the role of this jaded character and he’s supported by a cast of excellent actors, including Special features include: 25 commentaries by members of the cast and crew including series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, stars Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, and Paul F. Tompkins, Tornante founder Michael Eisner, and more; full animatics for the series and season two premiere; animatics for the show's main title sequence; animation side-by-side comparison; Grouplove live in Amsterdam video; character art gallery; and background art gallery. (Shout Factory) The Dark Side of the Moon (Blu-ray) Unearthed Classics This is an unconventional and unexpected mix of science fiction and supernatural horror. The circumstances surrounding their sudden troubles are very suspicious, as is the logically impossible encounter with the other shuttle. However, they continue to ignore all the signs and repeatedly place themselves in greater danger. Paxton starts putting the pieces together, discovering an unfathomable connection between the Bermuda Triangle and their current predicament, which makes the strangest kind of sense. Bringing possession and the Devil into space eventually takes the narrative into a different direction, though they do find “reasonable” ways to marry the two genres. With limited resources and a lack of religious figures, the options for dealing with the menace is restricted. Strangely, the thing that makes the least sense is the unnecessarily full-bodied AI dressed in provocative leathers. Special features include: commentary by executive producers Paul White and Stephen Biro; interviews with actor Allen Blumfield, FX artist R. Christopher Biggs and stuntman Chuck Borden; audio track; photo gallery; trailers; and booklet. (Unearthed Classics) Domino (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Even acclaimed filmmakers can make bad movies. In this case, the script doesn’t appear to have been up to snuff from the start, which makes Brian De Palma’s choice to direct questionable. Christian’s guilt stems from his overall failure as a cop and partner, which causes him to keep pursuing the case in spite of warnings. Pearce’s character is the stereotypical, hard-nosed agent who isn’t above intimidating children or threatening suspects to get what he wants. However, in spite of the shallow attempts to develop the characters and connect them to audiences, they all remain quite one-dimensional. If anything, viewers may feel closest to Imran, even though he’s clearly the story’s villain. When it all comes to an abrupt end, the futility of everything before the conclusion comes crashing down. There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Forever Knight: The Complete Series (DVD) Mill Creek Entertainment This series follows the typical formula of an ethical monster using his powers to protect his former victims from those like him and other threats. He, of course, does so with the help of a human who knows his secret and sympathizes with his desire for redemption. In the meantime, his former clan try to bring him back to their side. Lacroix (Nigel Bennett) is often more interesting than Nick, an ancient vampire playing the role of a late-night radio host who entices his listeners with his hypnotic voice and shares fascinating tales of the past, including a brief encounter with a young Hitler. There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment) The Island (Blu-ray) Well Go USA Swept away by a giant wave with no sign of rescue, the team assumes the rest of the world has been destroyed by the meteorite. However, on an island with limited resources that requires some level of survival training, it’s not long before a hierarchy forms. The early leader is a tyrant, letting the power go to his head and treating everyone terribly. The snake’s head eventually splits into two, but promises of a better life are still found to be empty. Ma Jin is determined to cash-in his lottery winnings, but those hopes are as empty as those for a just island society. The narrative gradually takes on an increasing Lord of the Flies vibe as their supplies dwindle and the survivors turn on each other — though it has a slightly better sense of humour about the whole thing. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) The Leopard Man (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is a murder mystery in which the species of the culprit is as much a question as their identity. With several young women found mangled in public spaces, everyone is quick to blame the escaped leopard. However, the circumstances surrounding their attacks don’t follow the leopard’s behaviour, even though its guilt is presumed early on and its fate sealed regardless of what is or isn’t proven. The film reunites producer Val Lewton with Cat People director Jacques Tourneur, once again confusing the line between wild cat and human. This picture isn’t as good as their previous collaboration, though it does include some interesting moments. Special features include: commentary by filmmaker William Friedkin; commentary by filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Long Shot (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Politics and romance don’t seem like a winning combination, but this movie does an exceptional job of making it work. Most of the humour is drawn from the former as they hilariously parody the misogynistic pundits at Fox News, portray a president who was a TV personality and is still obsessed with show business, and capture the absurdity a woman in a position of power faces. The romantic element includes a lot of witty and occasionally crude banter between Charlotte and Fred, whose friendship gradually evolves into something more. Theron and Rogen have excellent chemistry, making their exchanges feel genuine. The film is sharp and never loses sight of the main story, which is about a woman who hopes to become the next president of the United States. Political compromise and blatant sexism is at the forefront, but it’s naturally woven throughout the narrative. Special features include: making-of featurette; “Seven Minutes in Heaven: Seth + Charlize Uncensored”; “Secret Weapons”; “Epic Flarsky Falls”; “Prime Minister Steward O-Rama”; “Hanging with Boyz II Men”; “Just Kinda Crushing It!”; “The First Mister: A Portrait”; “An Imperfect Union”; “Love & Politics”; and “Friends Like These.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Lust for a Vampire (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is one of dozens of vampire tales in which a big-bosomed bloodsucker preys on similarly endowed young women with little discretion. However, Carmilla’s connections with the male teachers are very different. One is strictly a pawn in her resurgence, while the other expresses genuine feelings for her that she may be surprised to return. Though this latter relationship goes through confusing phases of intimacy and detachment in a very short period. Although Carmilla appears to have many co-conspirators, they are unable to satisfy everyone’s questions and the true nature of the disappearances is eventually revealed. In the end, it’s a fairly straight-forward narrative with the usual ending of good brutally triumphing. Special features include: commentary by director Jimmy Sangster, star Suzanna Leigh and Hammer Films historian Marcus Hearn; commentary by author/film historian Bruce Hallenbeck; interview with actress Mel Churcher; still galleries; radio spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Manhunt (DVD) Acorn In only three episodes, this miniseries summarizes the real-life, two-year search for a murderer. The first episode begins with the discovery of the body and the realization they are dealing with an active serial killer. The second gathers evidence and narrows down the suspect pool to one man. The final episode depicts their efforts to arrest and charge the killer, which becomes predicated on the cooperation of his wife. The producer acknowledges they couldn’t adapt every aspect of the investigation, but they tried to ensure they depicted it as honestly and thoroughly as possible. The result is a fast-moving search with a limited number of players and fairly clear direction that is performed so coolly, it somewhat lacks in suspense. Special features include: interviews with actor Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite. (Acorn) Marcella: Season 2 (DVD) Acorn The previous season ended with Marcella in a state of confusion and anxiety as her violent blackouts increased in frequency and intensity. Now, on a new case that hits close to home, she’s unsure if she’ll be able to control her episodes. The investigation is difficult for everyone involved as it includes a number of now-confirmed dead children who went missing over nearly a decade. The local pedophile becomes an obvious target of their inquiry, but the consequences of connecting him to the case are unforeseen and horrific. In the meantime, Marcella’s illness is becoming a greater liability and threat to her family. Once again, the case will be solved by the end of the season, but it certainly doesn’t conclude the way anyone could have anticipated. There are no special features. (Acorn) Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Well Go USA This picture picks up after the original Ip Man trilogy as sort of a spinoff, following the losing master on his continued path. Cheung Tin Chi’s life as a hired fist is only briefly touched on before planting audiences in the middle of his attempts to make an honest living, and create a safe and satisfying life for his son. Unfortunately, trouble seems to follow him and he’s unable to hang up his fists just yet. This movie includes famed martial artists, Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette; and trailer. (Well Go USA) Quatermass II (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This movie is ultra-low budget as most of its extraterrestrial monsters are just regular people acting differently. Consequently, most of the money appears to have been spent on the final battle sequence which includes a lot of gunfire, explosions and strange, skyscraper-sized masses. In between, innocent people are injured and killed by unassuming alien weapons that unexpectedly cause irreversible damage to people’s bodies. Quartermass gets it all figured out, but stopping it is a whole other matter. This movie followed a successful first, which also featured the clever professor preventing a global catastrophe. The science fiction-themed episode of “World of Hammer” further explores the studio’s lesser recognized, but equally prolific genre. Special features include: commentary by filmmaker/film historian Ted Newsom; commentary by author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr; commentary by director Val Guest and writer Nigel Kneale; interview with Academy Award-winning special effects artist Brian Johnson; interview with assistant director Hugh Harlow; interview with director Val Guest; “World of Hammer – Sci-Fi”; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Quatermass and the Pit (Blu-ray) Scream Factory At the beginning, it’s difficult to distinguish if they’re digging a tunnel or setting up a paleontological excavation site as there are so many bones buried beneath the surface. Striking metal panics everyone in the post-war era as unexploded bombs were still commonplace. However, they eventually realize it’s a capsule of some kind that has a strange effect on certain people. Then they find the child-sized bugs and evidence that they lived on (and potentially shaped) our planet centuries ago. Consequently, no one can really blame the naysayers for not believing Quartermass’ outrageous explanation. Aspects of the conclusion don’t make sense, but it certainly ends with a bang. Special features include: commentary by film historian Bruce G. Hallenbeck; commentary by filmmaker Constantine Nasr and author/film historian Steve Haberman; commentary by director Roy Ward Baker and writer Nigel Kneale; interview with actor Hugh Futcher; interview with Academy Award-winning special effects artist Brian Johnson; interview with clapper loader Trevor Coop; interview with focus puller Bob Jordan; interview with author Judith Kerr; interview with actor Julian Glover; interview with actor/writer Mark Gatiss; interview with filmmaker Joe Dante; interview with author/film historian Kim Newman; interview with author/Hammer Film historian Marcus Hearn; “World of Hammer – Sci-Fi”; still gallery; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) The Reptile (Blu-ray) Scream Factory A subsection of Hammer’s horror docket was dedicated to the monstrous woman, sometimes metaphorically and other times more literally. This film is the latter as a lovely woman is discovered to transform into a hideous reptile with a poisonous bite. She doesn’t appear to be at all conscious during these scaley periods, though this other side of her is quite vindictive. In the meantime, unable to explain a myriad of deaths, villagers dub it “The Black Death” on account of the skin discolouration that accompanies their demise. However, aided by those close to her and kept in the dark about her condition, the young woman is inevitably doomed. Therefore, the story becomes about preventing more victims and ending the murderous cycle. Special features include: commentary by film historians Steve Haberman, Constantine Nasr and Ted Newsom; making-of featurette; interview with 1st assistant director William P. Cartlidge; “World of Hammer – Wicked Women”; still galleries; TV spots; and theatrical trailers. (Scream Factory) The Swindlers (Blu-ray) Well Go USA This is an odd combination of law enforcement, criminals and a vengeful son, all of whom must trust each other — or at least work together as a team — to achieve their mutual objective. The law man is a dirty district attorney who is trying to save himself by silencing the con man, though he tries to look as if his motives are higher. The son is one of the best grifters in operation, fooling most other con artists and nominating himself to be the unequivocal leader and strategist. The three criminals each have a specialty, though they’re all good in a tight spot. The plays go back and forth several times with several smaller betrayals that don’t jeopardize the whole setup. As per usual, one of the players turns out to be smarter than all the others, making for a grand ending… and another potential beginning. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (Blu-ray) Shout Factory The Power Rangers were standing on the highest mountain in the ‘90s, so in addition to the TV series and merchandise, they were also pumping out movies that were more like multi-episode events to introduce new, improved powers and characters. Divatox is pretty similar to Rita Repulsa as they both shriek at their minions to destroy the Rangers, though the original diva does make a few awkward yet amusing appearances. Lerigot is an adorable little creature that no one would want to see harmed or coerced. Kimberly and Jason lead their own mission against evil, but it of course goes terribly wrong and they must be rescued by their still-super friends. The addition of a child ranger certainly made younger viewers’ dreams a potential reality, but the dynamic never really works with him. The bonus features include interviews with several of the former Rangers, in which they describe what it was like to be a part of this phenomenon. Special features include: “Ranger Tales: A Look Back at Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie with members of the cast”; original featurette; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Factory) (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray & Digital copy)When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by a compassionate doctor ( Christoph Waltz ). When deadly forces come after Alita, she discovers she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control.Alita is remarkable in every way. She’s smart, sweet… and an exceptionally skilled fighter. Consequently, it’s somewhat irritating to watch the men in the film lead her around and make decisions for her throughout the first act. The other key element of this story is the popularity of the realm’s only sport: Motorball. It’s a close replica of Rollerball , except the players are almost all machine, upgraded to put the hurt on their opponents. Of course, there’s a lot of unsportsmanlike conduct on and off the track. The special effects are surprisingly seamless. There are countless machines that only feature a human head, which allows for an equal number of creative designs that still feel like they belong in the same world in spite of their differences. Every inch of the aesthetic was thought-out with painstaking detail that makes it all seem real and, in turn, helps bring its characters to life.Special features include: “Alita’s World”; “From Manga to Screen”; “Evolution of Alita”; “Motorball”; James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A moderated by Jon Landau; “Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate”; scene deconstruction; and art compilation. (Fox Home Entertainment)(Blu-ray)Set in a Los Angeles in which humans and anthropomorphic animal-people coexist, BoJack Horseman ( Will Arnett ) is an animated show about one man (who is also a horse) who peaked early and is trying to figure out what to do with his life now.The first season introduces audiences to this has-been horse who still gets a thrill when people recognize him, as well as from artifacts of his former fame. BoJack is unquestionably the worst role model, as he drinks excessively, is promiscuous and often treats people horribly. When he does try to help someone, it’s generally self-serving or blows up in his face. Trying to write his autobiography appears to be a futile exercise, so he’s partnered with a ghost writer — who BoJack immediately develops a crush on and then discovers she’s dating his rival. The co-existence of humans and animal-people doesn’t really seem that weird… until they start to interact with each other sexually. Arnett fits the role of this jaded character and he’s supported by a cast of excellent actors, including Aaron Paul , Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie and Paul F. Tompkins.Special features include: 25 commentaries by members of the cast and crew including series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, stars Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, and Paul F. Tompkins, Tornante founder Michael Eisner, and more; full animatics for the series and season two premiere; animatics for the show's main title sequence; animation side-by-side comparison; Grouplove live in Amsterdam video; character art gallery; and background art gallery. (Shout Factory)(Blu-ray)It is the year 2022. A mysterious systems failure causes the crew of a spaceship to be stranded on the dark side of the moon, while rapidly running out of fuel and oxygen. They are surprised to discover a NASA space shuttle floating in space, and board it in the hope of salvaging some supplies. One by one, the crew is possessed and killed, and it is up to Paxton Warner (Joe Turkel) to find the links between the dark side of the moon, the Bermuda Triangle, and the Devil himself.This is an unconventional and unexpected mix of science fiction and supernatural horror. The circumstances surrounding their sudden troubles are very suspicious, as is the logically impossible encounter with the other shuttle. However, they continue to ignore all the signs and repeatedly place themselves in greater danger. Paxton starts putting the pieces together, discovering an unfathomable connection between the Bermuda Triangle and their current predicament, which makes the strangest kind of sense. Bringing possession and the Devil into space eventually takes the narrative into a different direction, though they do find “reasonable” ways to marry the two genres. With limited resources and a lack of religious figures, the options for dealing with the menace is restricted. Strangely, the thing that makes the least sense is the unnecessarily full-bodied AI dressed in provocative leathers.Special features include: commentary by executive producers Paul White and Stephen Biro; interviews with actor Allen Blumfield, FX artist R. Christopher Biggs and stuntman Chuck Borden; audio track; photo gallery; trailers; and booklet. (Unearthed Classics)(Blu-ray & Digital copy)A Copenhagen police officer, Christian (Nikolaj Coster-Wealdau), seeks justice for his partner’s murder by ISIS member Imran. Determined to hunt Imran down, Christian and Alex (Carice van Houten), a fellow cop and his late partner’s mistress, are unwittingly caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse chase with a duplicitous CIA agent ( Guy Pearce ) who is using Imran as a pawn to trap other ISIS members. Their quest for revenge becomes a race against time to save their own lives.Even acclaimed filmmakers can make bad movies. In this case, the script doesn’t appear to have been up to snuff from the start, which makes Brian De Palma’s choice to direct questionable. Christian’s guilt stems from his overall failure as a cop and partner, which causes him to keep pursuing the case in spite of warnings. Pearce’s character is the stereotypical, hard-nosed agent who isn’t above intimidating children or threatening suspects to get what he wants. However, in spite of the shallow attempts to develop the characters and connect them to audiences, they all remain quite one-dimensional. If anything, viewers may feel closest to Imran, even though he’s clearly the story’s villain. When it all comes to an abrupt end, the futility of everything before the conclusion comes crashing down.There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)(DVD)Nick Knight (Geraint Wyn Davies) is a 13th-century vampire living in modern-day Toronto. In an effort to regain his mortality, Knight has embraced a new crusade: to reverse his vampire state, return to humanity, and redeem his soul. As a police officer, he uses his powers to serve and protect those on whom he once would have preyed.This series follows the typical formula of an ethical monster using his powers to protect his former victims from those like him and other threats. He, of course, does so with the help of a human who knows his secret and sympathizes with his desire for redemption. In the meantime, his former clan try to bring him back to their side. Lacroix (Nigel Bennett) is often more interesting than Nick, an ancient vampire playing the role of a late-night radio host who entices his listeners with his hypnotic voice and shares fascinating tales of the past, including a brief encounter with a young Hitler.There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment)(Blu-ray)News of a meteorite bound to strike the earth doesn’t have much effect on Ma Jin's (Bo Huang) everyday life — he still gets up and goes to a job where he spends his time daydreaming of a romance with his colleague Shanshan (Qi Shu), and of winning the lottery. But when this cataclysmic event occurs during a team-building trip, he finds himself shipwrecked on an island with an odd group of co-workers… and the winning lottery ticket in his pocket.Swept away by a giant wave with no sign of rescue, the team assumes the rest of the world has been destroyed by the meteorite. However, on an island with limited resources that requires some level of survival training, it’s not long before a hierarchy forms. The early leader is a tyrant, letting the power go to his head and treating everyone terribly. The snake’s head eventually splits into two, but promises of a better life are still found to be empty. Ma Jin is determined to cash-in his lottery winnings, but those hopes are as empty as those for a just island society. The narrative gradually takes on an increasing Lord of the Flies vibe as their supplies dwindle and the survivors turn on each other — though it has a slightly better sense of humour about the whole thing.There are no special features. (Well Go USA)(Blu-ray)Is it man, beast or both behind a string of savage maulings and murders? An escaped leopard provides the catalyst for a foray into fear in which a cemetery is the rendezvous for death and love, and a closed door heightens rather than hides the horror of a young girl’s fate.This is a murder mystery in which the species of the culprit is as much a question as their identity. With several young women found mangled in public spaces, everyone is quick to blame the escaped leopard. However, the circumstances surrounding their attacks don’t follow the leopard’s behaviour, even though its guilt is presumed early on and its fate sealed regardless of what is or isn’t proven. The film reunites producer Val Lewton with Cat People director Jacques Tourneur, once again confusing the line between wild cat and human. This picture isn’t as good as their previous collaboration, though it does include some interesting moments.Special features include: commentary by filmmaker William Friedkin; commentary by filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)(Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy)Fred Flarsky ( Seth Rogen ) is a hard-partying journalist who’s got it bad for Charlotte Field ( Charlize Theron ), his first crush turned presidential candidate. After Charlotte hires Fred as a speechwriter, he is a fish out of water on her elite team. But sparks fly as he turns her on to a wild new world of raging parties, secret rendezvous, and hilarious rule-breaking.Politics and romance don’t seem like a winning combination, but this movie does an exceptional job of making it work. Most of the humour is drawn from the former as they hilariously parody the misogynistic pundits at Fox News, portray a president who was a TV personality and is still obsessed with show business, and capture the absurdity a woman in a position of power faces. The romantic element includes a lot of witty and occasionally crude banter between Charlotte and Fred, whose friendship gradually evolves into something more. Theron and Rogen have excellent chemistry, making their exchanges feel genuine. The film is sharp and never loses sight of the main story, which is about a woman who hopes to become the next president of the United States. Political compromise and blatant sexism is at the forefront, but it’s naturally woven throughout the narrative.Special features include: making-of featurette; “Seven Minutes in Heaven: Seth + Charlize Uncensored”; “Secret Weapons”; “Epic Flarsky Falls”; “Prime Minister Steward O-Rama”; “Hanging with Boyz II Men”; “Just Kinda Crushing It!”; “The First Mister: A Portrait”; “An Imperfect Union”; “Love & Politics”; and “Friends Like These.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)(Blu-ray)A mysterious man performs rites of black magic, bringing the notorious female vampire Carmilla Karnstein (Yutte Stensgaard) back to life. Looking to quench her bloodlust for the fairer sex, she enrolls at an exclusive girl’s school as the young debutante Mircalla, and begins to feast on her fellow students as well as indulging in her unholy desires for a teacher. With the death toll mounting at both the school and the nearby village, can anyone stop Carmilla’s evil ways?This is one of dozens of vampire tales in which a big-bosomed bloodsucker preys on similarly endowed young women with little discretion. However, Carmilla’s connections with the male teachers are very different. One is strictly a pawn in her resurgence, while the other expresses genuine feelings for her that she may be surprised to return. Though this latter relationship goes through confusing phases of intimacy and detachment in a very short period. Although Carmilla appears to have many co-conspirators, they are unable to satisfy everyone’s questions and the true nature of the disappearances is eventually revealed. In the end, it’s a fairly straight-forward narrative with the usual ending of good brutally triumphing.Special features include: commentary by director Jimmy Sangster, star Suzanna Leigh and Hammer Films historian Marcus Hearn; commentary by author/film historian Bruce Hallenbeck; interview with actress Mel Churcher; still galleries; radio spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)(DVD)When the battered body of a French student is found on Twickenham Green in London, hardworking and humble DCI Colin Sutton (Martin Clunes) is appointed the lead detective on his first big case. After connecting the young woman’s murder to a previous attack, Sutton embarks on a quest to catch a serial killer. With the press in a frenzy and the public demanding answers, his team grows discouraged as they find no motive, witnesses, or forensic evidence. But Sutton’s commitment never wavers, often at the expense of his relationship with his wife (Claudie Blakley).In only three episodes, this miniseries summarizes the real-life, two-year search for a murderer. The first episode begins with the discovery of the body and the realization they are dealing with an active serial killer. The second gathers evidence and narrows down the suspect pool to one man. The final episode depicts their efforts to arrest and charge the killer, which becomes predicated on the cooperation of his wife. The producer acknowledges they couldn’t adapt every aspect of the investigation, but they tried to ensure they depicted it as honestly and thoroughly as possible. The result is a fast-moving search with a limited number of players and fairly clear direction that is performed so coolly, it somewhat lacks in suspense.Special features include: interviews with actor Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite. (Acorn)(DVD)When a body is found inside a wall, DS Marcella Backland (Anna Friel) is horrified to discover that she knew the victim: a young boy who went missing years ago while walking home with her son. As more corpses turn up, Marcella wades through a complex web to catch a serial killer, but her deteriorating mental state threatens to derail the investigation.The previous season ended with Marcella in a state of confusion and anxiety as her violent blackouts increased in frequency and intensity. Now, on a new case that hits close to home, she’s unsure if she’ll be able to control her episodes. The investigation is difficult for everyone involved as it includes a number of now-confirmed dead children who went missing over nearly a decade. The local pedophile becomes an obvious target of their inquiry, but the consequences of connecting him to the case are unforeseen and horrific. In the meantime, Marcella’s illness is becoming a greater liability and threat to her family. Once again, the case will be solved by the end of the season, but it certainly doesn’t conclude the way anyone could have anticipated.There are no special features. (Acorn)(Blu-ray & Digital copy)After his defeat by Master Ip, Cheung Tin Chi (Jin Zhang), makes a life with his young son in Hong Kong, waiting tables at a bar that caters to expats. It’s not long before the mix of foreigners, money, and triad leaders draw him once again to the fight.This picture picks up after the original Ip Man trilogy as sort of a spinoff, following the losing master on his continued path. Cheung Tin Chi’s life as a hired fist is only briefly touched on before planting audiences in the middle of his attempts to make an honest living, and create a safe and satisfying life for his son. Unfortunately, trouble seems to follow him and he’s unable to hang up his fists just yet. This movie includes famed martial artists, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Jaa . Both stage mesmerizing fights with Zhang, each complementing their styles and containing stunning sequences. The reluctant hero also takes on Dave Bautista in a brawn vs. finesse match that doesn’t produce the same awe as other bouts, but is an accomplishment nonetheless. However, the presence of the additional martial arts experts really ups the ante for this follow-up picture.Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette; and trailer. (Well Go USA)(Blu-ray)Investigating a series of bizarre incidents that have been reported from a deserted area, he finds a group of soldiers and government officials that appear to be controlled by aliens from another world. When a close friend is brutally murdered by these beings, Professor Quatermass (Brian Donlevy) leads a mob of local workers to a showdown with the extraterrestrials.This movie is ultra-low budget as most of its extraterrestrial monsters are just regular people acting differently. Consequently, most of the money appears to have been spent on the final battle sequence which includes a lot of gunfire, explosions and strange, skyscraper-sized masses. In between, innocent people are injured and killed by unassuming alien weapons that unexpectedly cause irreversible damage to people’s bodies. Quartermass gets it all figured out, but stopping it is a whole other matter. This movie followed a successful first, which also featured the clever professor preventing a global catastrophe. The science fiction-themed episode of “World of Hammer” further explores the studio’s lesser recognized, but equally prolific genre.Special features include: commentary by filmmaker/film historian Ted Newsom; commentary by author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr; commentary by director Val Guest and writer Nigel Kneale; interview with Academy Award-winning special effects artist Brian Johnson; interview with assistant director Hugh Harlow; interview with director Val Guest; “World of Hammer – Sci-Fi”; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)(Blu-ray)Hobbs End, Knightsbridge, London. While working on a new subway tunnel for the London Underground, a group of construction workers uncover a strangely shaped skull. Nearby, another discovery: a large, mysterious and impenetrable metal object. Initially mistaken for an unexploded bomb, the object and its strange power turn out to be far more horrific than anybody could have possibly imagined. Is it of this Earth? Could it be the ancestral link to mankind's evolution? Or could it be an ancient link to the unleashing of the ultimate evil? There's only one man capable of unravelling the clues, and his name is Professor Bernard Quatermass (Andrew Keir), a man of science who thrives on the dark mysteries of the world.At the beginning, it’s difficult to distinguish if they’re digging a tunnel or setting up a paleontological excavation site as there are so many bones buried beneath the surface. Striking metal panics everyone in the post-war era as unexploded bombs were still commonplace. However, they eventually realize it’s a capsule of some kind that has a strange effect on certain people. Then they find the child-sized bugs and evidence that they lived on (and potentially shaped) our planet centuries ago. Consequently, no one can really blame the naysayers for not believing Quartermass’ outrageous explanation. Aspects of the conclusion don’t make sense, but it certainly ends with a bang.Special features include: commentary by film historian Bruce G. Hallenbeck; commentary by filmmaker Constantine Nasr and author/film historian Steve Haberman; commentary by director Roy Ward Baker and writer Nigel Kneale; interview with actor Hugh Futcher; interview with Academy Award-winning special effects artist Brian Johnson; interview with clapper loader Trevor Coop; interview with focus puller Bob Jordan; interview with author Judith Kerr; interview with actor Julian Glover; interview with actor/writer Mark Gatiss; interview with filmmaker Joe Dante; interview with author/film historian Kim Newman; interview with author/Hammer Film historian Marcus Hearn; “World of Hammer – Sci-Fi”; still gallery; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)(Blu-ray)A deadly epidemic is spreading through the remote Cornish village of Clagmoor Heath. As darkness falls, its victims are found foaming at the mouth with savage wounds on their necks. After his brother falls prey to the “black death,” Harry Spalding (Ray Barrett) travels with his new wife (Jennifer Daniel) to Clagmoor to investigate his sibling’s mysterious death. With little help from the unfriendly locals, Harry follows a trail of clues that leads him to the sinister Dr. Franklyn (Noel Willman), the doctor’s strange, but beautiful daughter (Jacqueline Pearce) and a horrific family secret.A subsection of Hammer’s horror docket was dedicated to the monstrous woman, sometimes metaphorically and other times more literally. This film is the latter as a lovely woman is discovered to transform into a hideous reptile with a poisonous bite. She doesn’t appear to be at all conscious during these scaley periods, though this other side of her is quite vindictive. In the meantime, unable to explain a myriad of deaths, villagers dub it “The Black Death” on account of the skin discolouration that accompanies their demise. However, aided by those close to her and kept in the dark about her condition, the young woman is inevitably doomed. Therefore, the story becomes about preventing more victims and ending the murderous cycle.Special features include: commentary by film historians Steve Haberman, Constantine Nasr and Ted Newsom; making-of featurette; interview with 1st assistant director William P. Cartlidge; “World of Hammer – Wicked Women”; still galleries; TV spots; and theatrical trailers. (Scream Factory)(Blu-ray)High stakes and fast talk are the game in this crime caper. Each member of the team has their own motives, but they’ll have to work together to achieve their common goal — trapping the world’s most legendary con man.This is an odd combination of law enforcement, criminals and a vengeful son, all of whom must trust each other — or at least work together as a team — to achieve their mutual objective. The law man is a dirty district attorney who is trying to save himself by silencing the con man, though he tries to look as if his motives are higher. The son is one of the best grifters in operation, fooling most other con artists and nominating himself to be the unequivocal leader and strategist. The three criminals each have a specialty, though they’re all good in a tight spot. The plays go back and forth several times with several smaller betrayals that don’t jeopardize the whole setup. As per usual, one of the players turns out to be smarter than all the others, making for a grand ending… and another potential beginning.There are no special features. (Well Go USA)(Blu-ray)It's the Power Rangers to the rescue as they race to save the planet Earth from certain destruction at the hands of a ruthless band of evil space aliens. The evil space alien Divatox plans to unleash the dark forces of Maligore, a powerful, fiery creature imprisoned inside a volcano on the magical island of Muiranthias. She can reach the island only by traveling through the dangerous Nemesis Triangle, and for that she needs the special powers of the magician Lerigot. But Lerigot flees to Earth, to see the only people who can stand against Divatox and her evil plan — the Power Rangers. Along with the new Blue Ranger, their turbo-powered Zords, and the unexpected help of original Power Rangers Kimberly and Jason, the Power Rangers set out on their most thrilling and dangerous adventure yet.The Power Rangers were standing on the highest mountain in the ‘90s, so in addition to the TV series and merchandise, they were also pumping out movies that were more like multi-episode events to introduce new, improved powers and characters. Divatox is pretty similar to Rita Repulsa as they both shriek at their minions to destroy the Rangers, though the original diva does make a few awkward yet amusing appearances. Lerigot is an adorable little creature that no one would want to see harmed or coerced. Kimberly and Jason lead their own mission against evil, but it of course goes terribly wrong and they must be rescued by their still-super friends. The addition of a child ranger certainly made younger viewers’ dreams a potential reality, but the dynamic never really works with him. The bonus features include interviews with several of the former Rangers, in which they describe what it was like to be a part of this phenomenon.Special features include: “Ranger Tales: A Look Back at Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie with members of the cast”; original featurette; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Factory) More about Long Shot, Alita Battle Angel, BoJack Horseman, The Swindlers, The Island Long Shot Alita Battle Angel BoJack Horseman The Swindlers The Island the dark side of the... Domino Forever Knight The Leopard Man Lust for a Vampire Manhunt Marcella Master Z Ip Man Lega... Quatermass II Quatermass and the P... The Reptil