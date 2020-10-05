Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a trial of mores; a dramatic thriller that loses steam; a long-awaited season of mayhem; a TV series trying to fill a void; another series that’s ever-changing; and some great library titles. The Burnt Orange Heresy (DVD) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment This movie is part drama, part thriller and part noir. It opens with a fascinating scene as James gives a lecture demonstrating art’s ability to deceive its observer’s, which titillates Berenice who believes the opposite. There’s something that seems off about her from the start, but as the film goes on there’s increasing doubt that she’s the problem. Joseph’s obsession with Debney’s work is definitely extreme and while James is far less interested in the reclusive artist’s latest work, he does find the prospect of a handsome payout and a reclaim to fame attractive. Unfortunately, all of the scenes unfold unnecessarily slowly and most of the intrigue is left in the first act. The ending is a combination of twist and overly vague pointed finger that takes away any chance of redeeming the rest of the picture. Special features include: commentary with director Giuseppe Capotondi; and behind-the-scenes featurette. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This season begins shortly after the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-crossover event that created Earth Prime. However, the merging of the Arrowverse has had greater time consequence that the heroes must confront. The 15 episodes hold two major storylines: one requires the team to stop the resurrected villains that want vengeance on Constantine and the other has them battling the Fates, who want to reassemble their loom and regain power of humanity. In between all these major battles of good vs. evil, several characters are still reeling from other effects of the Crisis. As has become typical of the series, some individuals leave to build new lives, while others join and bring new personalities to the team dynamic. Special features include: unaired scenes; “Post Production Theatre”; “More Fun Moments Collection”; and gag reel. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) The Girl with the Bracelet (DVD) Icarus Films This is a courtroom drama in which a young woman’s lifestyle is put on trial as they try to decide if she’s capable of murder. Lise and the victim had a typically tumultuous relationship for teenage girls, allowing the prosecutor to try and twist their disagreements into motive. However, everyone is more shocked by the sexual freedom the teens practice and which Lise describes without the traditional shame expected by her older evaluators. Her parents are understandably shaken by everything they learn throughout the trial, but they never leave Lise’s side. Writer/director Stéphane Demoustier’s third feature is a sharp-witted narrative that examines changing mores and the judicial process, while Guers delivers an excellent portrayal of a young woman unwilling to bend to the will of her elders, no matter the consequences. There are no special features. (Icarus Films) Little Monsters [Collector’s Series] (Blu-ray) Vestron Video This is a classic ‘80s, PG-rated movie about monsters who aren’t especially scary. Maurice is a goofy-looking creature that dresses like an outdated teen and has at least one significant weakness. Brian isn’t really a bad kid, but he is lonely and tired of getting picked on by the school bully. Maurice offers him friendship, as well as a space to do anything he wants without consequences. The late nights start catching up with Brian, but who needs sleep when you’re having fun… until suddenly he isn’t having fun anymore. When Maurice and his monster pals cross a line, Brian discovers there’s an underlying reason he’s been brought into the secret world. In a movie that primarily relies on practical effects, the make-up effects and creature designs are quite impressive. It’s difficult now to imagine Mandel underneath all those prosthetics, but he does a great job bringing the character to life. Special features include: commentary by Jarret Gahan, editor-in-chief of CultofMonster.com; “Call Him Maurice,” an interview with actor Howie Mandel; “Beneath the Bed,” an interview with producer Andrew Licht; “Monsters Big & Small,” an interview with special makeup effects creator Robert Short; vintage interviews with actors Fred Savage, Ben Savage, special makeup effects creator Robert Short, and director Richard Alan Greenberg; isolated score selections and audio interview with Composer David Newman; “Making Maurice,” vintage footage of Howie Mandel’s makeup transformation; behind-the-scenes footage; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Vestron Video) Prodigal Son: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This series is television’s new criminal profile show, taking the place of the complete Criminal Minds… though it doesn’t quite measure up to its predecessor. Sheen unquestionably steals the show each time he appears, dominating the conversation and out-talking anyone in the conversation. His off-kilter manner is perfect, making it believable that he’s both brilliant and a murderer. Phillips also lends his experience to the cast, grounding the rest of the characters and acting as Malcolm’s substitute father. Each episode introduces a new case that generally has some unique complexity, but how the case is solved often seems at least slightly far-fetched for one reason or another. At 20 episodes, it runs a bit long, but even the over-the-top storylines gain traction and there are some standout cases throughout. There are no special features. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Rick and Morty: Season 4 (Blu-ray) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment It took two years to get this season, but it was worth it — it even garnered the showrunners another Emmy for “The Vat of Acid Episode,” which sees Morty once again getting the short end of the stick in one of Rick’s lessons. One of the greatest gifts of this season is “snake jazz,” which comes from an extraterrestrial planet of advanced serpents — how the unique sound was created is discussed in the bonus features. The storylines are more over-the-top than ever, but still entirely within the realm of the show. From Rick’s obsession with his Zen bathroom on another planet to Jerry floating away thanks to his own incompetence to Rick becoming a dad again by the hundreds to talking cats and oversexed dragons, the show doesn’t disappoint. And there’s yet another shortlist of unexpected voice guests, including Taika Waititi, Sam Neill and Kathleen Turner in a single episode. Special features include: “A Day at Rick and Morty: Inside Season 4”; “Inside the Episode”; “Creating Snake Jazz”; “Directing Rick and Morty”; “Samurai and Shogun”; “Character Creation”; “Prop Process”; and “Animation Challenges.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Shivers [Collector’s Series] (Blu-ray) Vestron Video This was writer/director Special features include: commentary by writer/director David Cronenberg and co-producer Don Carmody; “Mind Over Matter,” an interview with writer/director David Cronenberg; “Good Night Nurse,” an interview with actress Lynn Lowry; “Outside and Within,” an interview with special make-up effects creator Joe Blasco; “Celebrating Cinépix,” an interview with Greg Dunning; archival 1998 David Cronenberg interview; still gallery with optional archival audio interview with executive producer John Dunning; radio and TV spots; and theatrical trailers. Jiro Horikoshi is fascinated by aviation but unable to become a pilot due to a medical condition. He moves to Tokyo in 1923, surviving the Great Kanto Earthquake to become a highly accomplished airplane designer. As rumors of war escalate, Jiro reunites with Nahoko, a young woman he met during the earthquake years earlier. The two fall deeply in love, just as Nahoko falls ill with tuberculosis. Inspired by visions of Italian aeronaut Caproni, Jiro must confront mounting tragedies with dignity in this epic tale of love and perseverance.