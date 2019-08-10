Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Tarrytown - On August 10, acclaimed "Days of Our Lives" actors Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis), Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), Greg Rikaart (ex-Leo Stark) and Gilles Marini (ex-Ted Laurent) participated in a Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown, New York. Greg Rikaart Greg Rikaart stated that in his acting career, he has had highs and lows. "The wins feel like wins and you take those as such," he said. "The failures are the things that ground you," Rikaart added. Emmy award-winning actor Greg Rikaart Riker Brothers Freddie Smith "We film so much and we are confused with what is going on in our own storyline," Freddie Smith said. "We are always pumping out work. Every now and then, there will be scenes where you will be stopped in the hall that your cast-mates will praise you for doing incredible work. That happens maybe once or twice a year, and when that happens, you realize that you did something out of the ordinary that even your colleagues that are used to it are impressed. Those are the moments that defined me." "Growing up, in my 20's, was a transformational time in my life," he said. "How I viewed the world then and how I view it now is totally different. Your perception of the world is different." Emmy winner Freddie Smith plays Sonny Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Eric Martsolf Eric Martsolf concurred with Freddie Smith that when a fellow actor compliments you for your work it's a "huge deal." "It is really nice when it comes from your peers." "You need to appreciate what you have while it's there," Martsolf added. Martsolf shared that when he got the call for Days of Our Lives back in the day, he had his twin boys in a stroller. He brought his boys with him to the casting office. "You see your career through the growth of your children," he said. "As your boys grow, you assimilate that with your life," he said. Emmy award-winning actor Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Chris Haston, NBC Gilles Marini For Gilles Marini, a special moment was when he was at the Sex and the City premiere and he was waiting in line to see his own movie and then he realized that the red carpet was in a different location. "That's how much I knew about the red carpet," he recalled, prior to adding that his date for that evening was multi-platinum-star Fergie (who was in The Black Eyed Peas at the time). When asked to look back over the last decade, Marini acknowledged that he sees his two kids, Georges and Juliana, growing up. "I was on Dancing with the Stars, and it was a journey for them as well," Marini said. Gilles Marini Alan Mercer "The Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown was more like a gathering of a soap family than actors and fans," said Joanie Nowak, a longtime fan of the show. "This fan event in Tarrrytown afforded me the privilege to get to know these actors as people outside of my TV set," said Trisha Lund. To learn more about the upcoming Star Struck fan events, check out their They participated in a question and answer session for an intimate group of fans. The actors opened up about some of their favorite scenes and the moments in their careers that helped define them in their profession.Greg Rikaart stated that in his acting career, he has had highs and lows. "The wins feel like wins and you take those as such," he said. "The failures are the things that ground you," Rikaart added."We film so much and we are confused with what is going on in our own storyline," Freddie Smith said. "We are always pumping out work. Every now and then, there will be scenes where you will be stopped in the hall that your cast-mates will praise you for doing incredible work. That happens maybe once or twice a year, and when that happens, you realize that you did something out of the ordinary that even your colleagues that are used to it are impressed. Those are the moments that defined me.""Growing up, in my 20's, was a transformational time in my life," he said. "How I viewed the world then and how I view it now is totally different. Your perception of the world is different."Eric Martsolf concurred with Freddie Smith that when a fellow actor compliments you for your work it's a "huge deal." "It is really nice when it comes from your peers.""You need to appreciate what you have while it's there," Martsolf added.Martsolf shared that when he got the call for Days of Our Lives back in the day, he had his twin boys in a stroller. He brought his boys with him to the casting office. "You see your career through the growth of your children," he said."As your boys grow, you assimilate that with your life," he said.For Gilles Marini, a special moment was when he was at the Sex and the City premiere and he was waiting in line to see his own movie and then he realized that the red carpet was in a different location. "That's how much I knew about the red carpet," he recalled, prior to adding that his date for that evening was multi-platinum-star Fergie (who was in The Black Eyed Peas at the time).When asked to look back over the last decade, Marini acknowledged that he sees his two kids, Georges and Juliana, growing up. "I was on Dancing with the Stars, and it was a journey for them as well," Marini said."The Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown was more like a gathering of a soap family than actors and fans," said Joanie Nowak, a longtime fan of the show."This fan event in Tarrrytown afforded me the privilege to get to know these actors as people outside of my TV set," said Trisha Lund.To learn more about the upcoming Star Struck fan events, check out their official website More about Soap, Actors, tarrytown, days of our lives, New york Soap Actors tarrytown days of our lives New york Eric Martsolf Gilles Marini Greg Rikaart Freddie Smith