article imageReview: Shiloh is shot by Sam McCall on 'General Hospital' on ABC Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
David Henry Archer, better known as Shiloh, has been shot on the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital" this past Thursday, September 26.
Just when Shiloh was about to kill fan-favorite Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) on the boat, he was shot in the back by Sam McCall (played by Kelly Monaco) and then he was thrown overboard. He was later brought to General Hospital in a bodybag, where it was confirmed that he was indeed dead due to a lack of a pulse.
The actor himself, Coby Ryan McLaughlin, shared in a social media post to his fans and followers that he is exiting General Hospital, and expressed his gratitude to everybody.
During his time on the show, as the founder of "Dawn of Day," he wreaked havoc in Port Charles and was involved in many storylines as an arch-nemesis.
Fortunately, for the fans of Shiloh, especially the ones in New York, they can meet his portrayer, Coby Ryan McLaughlin, on April 19, 2020, at a "General Hospital Fantasy" event on Long Island. On the day before, April 18, he will be at Andover, Massachusetts. For more information on this upcoming fan event, check out the Fantasy Events Inc. homepage.
Fans of General Hospital can stream the show online on its official website.
