Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On March 7, actors Shawn Christian and Eric Martsolf ("Days of Our Lives") participated in a Zoom fan event for Star Image Entertainment, where they were joined by an intimate group of fans. When asked what is the greatest lesson that acting has taught them, Christian responded, "There are so many lessons with every experience I've ever had. The biggest is to be true to yourself. You need to learn to deliver from your heart and do what you feel is right." "I get to just immerse myself in this crazy experience that I will never have in my life. Then, I get to go home and be with my family, and it's incredible. The biggest lesson is to be true to your own artistic voice. If you are speaking your own truth, then you will have an impact on somebody's life," Christian added. "That's a tough one, I love my job so much," Martsolf said. "I redefined my idea of success, where success is now employment in this tough little world we are in. The more I live life, the better actor I become. I didn't realize how much you can pull from real life, and it is such a great tool to be able to do that." "When you are having a rough time, you can let it out in acting, and then you can leave there at the stage. It has been a tool in many aspects. I'm a fan of acting, it's a nice way to make a living," Martsolf added. The proceeds from this virtual fan event went to the Canadian nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.