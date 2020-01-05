Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment In episode six of the "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series, "Last Blast Reunion," Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) is wrestling with many emotions. He turns to his ex-wife, Mimi Lockhart (Teressa Liane), for comfort and they kiss, but Mimi didn't want anything to do with him. Shawn subsequently left only to find that she was stabbed to death soon afterward. When Shawn went to the .com cafe, it was dark and he saw Philip sitting at a table. After touching him, Philip's body collapses since he was stabbed with a knife on his back, and the same holds true for Jason Welles (Aaron Van Wagner) who was also dead at the cafe's floor. At that moment, Shawn realizes that the killer is out on the loose and his wife, Belle, might be in danger. It turns out that he was right since once Shawn returned to the hotel room, he found Belle stabbed, lying dead on the dead. He recalls the days in their youth in happier times. A few moments later, he hears somebody coming out of the bathroom, who turns out to be Jan Spears (played by Heather Lindell), who was the "mean girl" at Salem High, who was obsessed with Shawn. "Hello, Shawn," she greeted him, prior to acknowledging that it is only him and her. "Just the way it was meant to be," she explained. Shawn was quite surprised to see Jan, and in a state of shock about what she is going to do next. With two more episodes left in the "Last Blast Reunion" digital drama series, things are getting interesting and suspenseful on the show. Tune in next Thursday to see what happens. Kudos to In other Brandon Beemer news, he is starring as Evan Blackwell in the fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay, which is now available on Shawn Brady returns home from his prospective trip to Hong Kong, only to find his wife, Belle Black (Martha Madison) in bed with his uncle Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson). She claimed this happened since Philip helped her in a time of grief as she mourned the loss of her good friend Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), who was stabbed to death.He turns to his ex-wife, Mimi Lockhart (Teressa Liane), for comfort and they kiss, but Mimi didn't want anything to do with him. Shawn subsequently left only to find that she was stabbed to death soon afterward.When Shawn went to the .com cafe, it was dark and he saw Philip sitting at a table. After touching him, Philip's body collapses since he was stabbed with a knife on his back, and the same holds true for Jason Welles (Aaron Van Wagner) who was also dead at the cafe's floor. At that moment, Shawn realizes that the killer is out on the loose and his wife, Belle, might be in danger.It turns out that he was right since once Shawn returned to the hotel room, he found Belle stabbed, lying dead on the dead. He recalls the days in their youth in happier times. A few moments later, he hears somebody coming out of the bathroom, who turns out to be Jan Spears (played by Heather Lindell), who was the "mean girl" at Salem High, who was obsessed with Shawn."Hello, Shawn," she greeted him, prior to acknowledging that it is only him and her. "Just the way it was meant to be," she explained. Shawn was quite surprised to see Jan, and in a state of shock about what she is going to do next.With two more episodes left in the "Last Blast Reunion" digital drama series, things are getting interesting and suspenseful on the show. Tune in next Thursday to see what happens.Kudos to Brandon Beemer for pulling off these "bloody" and emotional scenes lately with all of these murders. It is evident that their "Last Blast Reunion" has turned into a "Last Blast" nightmare.In other Brandon Beemer news, he is starring as Evan Blackwell in the fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay, which is now available on Amazon Prime by clicking here More about Shawn Brady, Last Blast Reunion, Brandon Beemer, days of our lives Shawn Brady Last Blast Reunion Brandon Beemer days of our lives