Emmy award-winning actress Sharon Case melts hearts in "The Young and The Restless," where she is tackling the breast cancer storyline. Her beau Rey Rosales (played by Emmy winner Jordi Vilasuso) is there for her during this time of need, and other characters on the show are offering their support, reminding her that she doesn't have to handle everything on her own. This moving and compelling storyline has certainly struck a chord with fans and viewers of the show, and Case was touched with their own personal stories that they have shared with her on social media. "From the very bottom of my heart, I would like to thank every single one of you amazing people for all your beautiful comments and shared personal stories about this disease as we tell this difficult story on #YR. I am touched beyond words," she posted on Twitter. Kudos to The Young and the Restless for shedding some much-needed light on breast cancer awareness. Case's public service announcement on breast cancer prevention and early detection may be seen below, courtesy of CBS Cares. This past September, as Digital Journal reported, Case celebrated 25 years on the hit CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless. The actress who plays Sharon Newman on the No. 1 CBS soap opera showcased a great deal of strength and conviction in these difficult scenes, and she was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Anybody who was ever impacted by breast cancer in any shape or form could relate to these emotional scenes, which are worthy of an Emmy reel.