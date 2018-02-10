Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment New York - "Sesame Street Live!" took place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and it was an incredible show. Digital Journal reviewed the Saturday, February 10th show, at 10:30 a.m. In this show, the characters were conflicted with what type of party they would put together in their community. The diverse choices were a beach party, a Superhero party, a fiesta (Spanish celebration), a cookie party, or a trash party (for Oscar the Grouch). At the same time, it was a didactic show that educated young children about the strong values of a community and to compromise, by fully furnishing them with the definitions for both of those words. It was divided into two acts, with a brief intermission in between. The Verdict Overall, Sesame Street Live! was remarkable at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. It was a pleasant, family-bonding experience that transported their audience back to 123 Sesame Street. The entire cast soared as a whole, ranging from the actors, to the Muppet characters, to the dancers. The production featured top-notch technology that was innovative and interactive, as well as some neat special effects. Sesame Street Live! is highly recommended for the entire family, as well as for adults to help them relieve their youth, and subsequently share those experiences and create new Sesame Street memories with their kids. It garners an A rating. Sesame Street Live! Courtesy of Feld Entertainment Sesame Street Live! runs from February 9 to 19, 2018, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. For more information on this production, check out its Read More: Digital Journal chatted with The show was heart-warming and interactive from start to finish. It helped bring the puppet characters to life such as Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Abby and Rosita. They engaged the audience in the show, which was fun for both the parents/guardians and their children.In this show, the characters were conflicted with what type of party they would put together in their community. The diverse choices were a beach party, a Superhero party, a fiesta (Spanish celebration), a cookie party, or a trash party (for Oscar the Grouch).At the same time, it was a didactic show that educated young children about the strong values of a community and to compromise, by fully furnishing them with the definitions for both of those words. It was divided into two acts, with a brief intermission in between.Overall, Sesame Street Live! was remarkable at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. It was a pleasant, family-bonding experience that transported their audience back to 123 Sesame Street. The entire cast soared as a whole, ranging from the actors, to the Muppet characters, to the dancers. The production featured top-notch technology that was innovative and interactive, as well as some neat special effects. Sesame Street Live! is highly recommended for the entire family, as well as for adults to help them relieve their youth, and subsequently share those experiences and create new Sesame Street memories with their kids. It garners an A rating.Sesame Street Live! runs from February 9 to 19, 2018, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. For more information on this production, check out its official website : Digital Journal chatted with Ashley Budinick , the dance caption of Sesame Street Live! More about Sesame Street Live, Madison square garden, New york, rosita, Abby Sesame Street Live Madison square garde... New york rosita Abby grover big bird