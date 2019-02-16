Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - On February 16, this journalist attended the morning show of "Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic" at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Make Your Magic includes cameos from such Sesame Street characters as Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Rosita (who showcased her prowess on guitar), and Count von Count ("The Count" himself, who taught them the number four). Other valuable lessons include the fact that one should never stop learning, and that learning is indeed magical. It was a show that instantly put a smile on the viewers' faces. The Verdict Overall, Make Your Magic is a well-crafted production that will warm each family's hearts. Audience members that enjoyed last year's Sesame Street Live show at this theater will certainly love Make Your Magic. It serves didactic purposes, and it underscores the importance of hard work, practice, perseverance, and patience. There is something in it for everybody, and it is ideal for the entire family. The young dancers in the show were also top-notch in their craft, and many of the muppet characters interacted well with the audience members and included them in their performance. Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic garners two giant thumbs up. This production runs through February 24. To learn more about Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic, check out the Read More: This journalist chatted with Big Bird actor Brandon Wagner about The show follows Elmo and his quest to learn magic. With various trials and errors, Elmo learns that it takes a great deal of practice to become good at something. Cookie Monster adds comic relief to the show, especially when the time comes for Elmo to learn how to bake cookies, his favorite food. The inclusion of Grover in the second act was an added treat.Make Your Magic includes cameos from such Sesame Street characters as Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Rosita (who showcased her prowess on guitar), and Count von Count ("The Count" himself, who taught them the number four). Other valuable lessons include the fact that one should never stop learning, and that learning is indeed magical. It was a show that instantly put a smile on the viewers' faces.Overall, Make Your Magic is a well-crafted production that will warm each family's hearts. Audience members that enjoyed last year's Sesame Street Live show at this theater will certainly love Make Your Magic. It serves didactic purposes, and it underscores the importance of hard work, practice, perseverance, and patience. There is something in it for everybody, and it is ideal for the entire family. The young dancers in the show were also top-notch in their craft, and many of the muppet characters interacted well with the audience members and included them in their performance. Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic garners two giant thumbs up.This production runs through February 24. To learn more about Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic, check out the official Hulu Theater website : This journalist chatted with Big Bird actor Brandon Wagner about Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic More about Sesame street, make your magic, Hulu Theater, Madison square garden, New york Sesame street make your magic Hulu Theater Madison square garde... New york