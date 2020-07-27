Veteran soap actor Sean Kanan ("General Hospital," "The Young and The Restless" and "The Bold and The Beautiful" alum) was spotlighted on "The Donna Drake Show" about his own series "Studio City." Digital Journal has the scoop.
He spoke about how he created and starred in the hit digital drama series Studio City, directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., and how it came to fruition. Kanan also discussed being nominated for eight Daytime Emmy Awards, and how the show addresses a wide range of topics such as ageism, #MeToo, and LGBTQ rights, among other social issues. The show, written by Lauren De Normandie and Michele Kanan, was a big winner at the 2020 Indie Series Awards, taking home four awards.
Kanan's interview with Donna Drake may be seen below.
He shared the moving story of how he got the role of Mike Barnes on the popular martial arts film, The Karate Kid Part III opposite Ralph Macchio; moreover, Kanan revealed that he is an avid supporter of the nonprofit organization Boo2Bullying. "This cause is so important to me and it really gets kids involved," he said.
Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.