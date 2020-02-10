Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran soap actor Sean Kanan is Emmy-worthy in the new digital drama series "Studio City," which he created. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Many fans and viewers can relate to this story and its moving message. It is a great show-within-a-show. Kanan shines in his scenes opposite his ruthless producer Gloria (played by Carolyn Hennessy), and Violet (played by Patrika Darbo), among others. Kanan certainly deserves a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work. Most recently, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Kanan about his idea and inspiration behind To learn more about Studio City, visit its Studio City is available on Amazon Prime Video by Kanan steals every scene he is in the new eight-episode digital drama series, and it affords him the opportunity to flex his acting muscles. In Studio City, Kanan plays Sam Stevens, who is an actor in the series that subsequently plays Dr. Pierce Hartley in the fictional Hearts on Fire, America's second-highest-rated daytime drama.Many fans and viewers can relate to this story and its moving message. It is a great show-within-a-show. Kanan shines in his scenes opposite his ruthless producer Gloria (played by Carolyn Hennessy), and Violet (played by Patrika Darbo), among others. Kanan certainly deserves a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work.Most recently, Studio City earned 12 Indie Series Awards nominations proving that it is a true force to be reckoned with.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Kanan about his idea and inspiration behind Studio City To learn more about Studio City, visit its official homepage Studio City is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here . It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal , which described it as "captivating." More about Sean Kanan, Studio City, Digital, Drama, Series Sean Kanan Studio City Digital Drama Series