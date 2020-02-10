Kanan steals every scene he is in the new eight-episode digital drama series, and it affords him the opportunity to flex his acting muscles. In Studio City
, Kanan plays Sam Stevens, who is an actor in the series that subsequently plays Dr. Pierce Hartley in the fictional Hearts on Fire
, America's second-highest-rated daytime drama.
Many fans and viewers can relate to this story and its moving message. It is a great show-within-a-show. Kanan shines in his scenes opposite his ruthless producer Gloria (played by Carolyn Hennessy), and Violet (played by Patrika Darbo), among others. Kanan certainly deserves a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work.
Most recently, Studio City
earned 12 Indie Series Awards nominations proving that it is a true force to be reckoned with.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Kanan about his idea and inspiration behind Studio City
.
Studio City
. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
, which described it as "captivating."