Finally I was able to chat with my pal seankanan on RonnsGarage despite crazy Internet connections we had fun catching up. Thanks for hanging in there Sean Ronn Moss (@Ronn_Moss) October 26, 2020

Sean Kanan in 'Studio City' Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'

Kanan's entire conversation with veteran actor and musician Ronn Moss may be seen above, and it is quite entertaining.Both actors seemed to enjoy each other's company, and it is great to see them catching up.This year, the digital drama series, Studio City , which was created by Sean Kanan , earned eight Daytime Emmy nominations, and it won for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for Tristan Rogers