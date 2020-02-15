In Studio City
, he plays the roles of Max and Dr. Brantly since the series depicts a show-within-a-show. He steals every scene he is in, and nails the emotional high points that will resonate well with the audience; moreover, several of his scenes will move viewers to tears. His acting really runs the gamut since it is raw, bold and powerful.
Compliments to the writers (Lauren de Normandie, Sean Kanan
, Michele Kanan, and Jason Antognoli) for writing such compelling and vulnerable scenes for Scott Turner Schofield.
Schofield helps shed light and raise awareness on LGBTQ+ issues that are timely and relevant.
As Digital Journal reported
, Studio City
scored 12 Indie Series Awards nominations, where Scott Turner Schofield is up for "Best Guest Actor in a Drama." He deserves to be recognized at the upcoming 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards as well since his unflinching performance is too huge to be ignored.
The first season of Studio City
is comprised of six episodes and it is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here
. This digital drama series received a glowing review from Digital Journal
, which was hailed as "captivating."