Three-time Emmy winner Sarah Joy Brown was spotlighted by media personality James Lott Junior of JLJ Media about "Studio City". Digital Journal has the scoop.
James Lott Junior proclaims Sarah Joy Brown as the epitome of a "working actor," and rightfully so. She is also known for originating the role of Carly Corinthos on General Hospital.
Sarah Joy Brown starred as Laurie in the "captivating" digital drama series, Studio City on Amazon Prime, which earned a total of eight Daytime Emmy nominations. In her interview with James Lott Junior, she opens up about her character and being a part of the show, which stars such actors as Sean Kanan, Patrika Darbo, Carolyn Hennesy, Tristan Rogers, and Scott Turner Schoefield.
Studio City, created by Sean Kanan, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
