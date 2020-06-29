Email
article imageReview: Sarah Joy Brown and Alicia Minshew charm in 'Beacon Hill' series Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Entertainment
This past weekend, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos was afforded the privilege to watch the first season of the digital drama series "Beacon Hill," starring Alicia Minshew and Sarah Joy Brown.
In the first season of the series, Massachusetts Senator William Preston (played by Ron Raines) had suffered a stroke, so his rebellious granddaughter Sara Preston (Alicia Minshew) returns back home to Boston, where she reunites with her brother, Eric (played by John-Paul Lavoisier) who is playing nursemaid to their grandfather, and her alcoholic mother Claire (played by Crystal Chappell), who is constantly drinking even before noon.
While in Massachusetts, Sara runs into her former girlfriend, politician Katherine "Kate" Wesley (played by Sarah Joy Brown) at a local coffee shop. Kate is a state representative that is rumored to be in the running for senator following Senator William Preston's declining health (the stroke left his paralyzed on one side of his body).
They reunited six years after they have been apart, and their subsequent encounters have been tense and emotional for both ladies. The local press, tensions from the political parties, and their very own families about bound to make it even more difficult, especially since Sara has been seeing Diane (played by Jessica Morris) unbeknownst to Kate, while Kate has also been dating Laura (played by Rebecca Mozo).
Towards the end of the season, Sara learns that her grandfather married a woman named Evelyn (played by Melissa Archer) that is around her age.
For their bold acting performances in Beacon Hill, Sarah Joy Brown and Alicia Minshew were both nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Performer in a New Approaches Drama Series," and rightfully so. They are both incredible each time they are on screen together, and apart.
With this being an election year, Beacon Hill deserves to be explored and watched by all fans and viewers of digital series, especially those that enjoy politics. Beacon Hill fuses politics and romance well thanks to its stimulating storylines. The writing is clever, witty, and emotional, and it is an entertaining digital drama; moreover, the acting from the all-star cast is top-notch. Tina Sloan and Louise Sorel also star as coffee shop owners Louise and Emily respectively.
To learn more about the political drama series Beacon Hill, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
