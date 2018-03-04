Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment On March 4, American actor Sam Rockwell won the 2018 Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actor" for his work in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Rockwell bested fellow nominees Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), and veteran actor Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World). He was presented the award by last year's "Best Supporting Actress" Oscar winner Viola Davis. "I would like to thank the Academy," Rockwell said, starting off his acceptance speech in disbelief. He acknowledged all of his fellow nominees and praised them as "rocking" actors. "You inspire me, and you always have," he continued. Rockwell thanked his parents (his mom and dad) for passing on their love for movies to him. He also expressed his gratitude to his "formidable" leading lady Frances McDormand, and the "fantastic" Woody Harrelson, both of which he described as his "heroes." In closing, Rockwell dedicated his Academy Award to his late friend, world renowned actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. For his well-received performance in this role, Rockwell also took home the 2018 BAFTA award, the Golden Globe, and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for "Best Supporting Actor." This was his first nomination, and first win. In the drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri , Rockwell played Officer Jason Dixon, opposite Frances Dormand (Mildred Hayes) and Woody Harrelson (Sheriff William 'Bill' Willoughby).Rockwell bested fellow nominees Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), and veteran actor Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World).He was presented the award by last year's "Best Supporting Actress" Oscar winner Viola Davis. "I would like to thank the Academy," Rockwell said, starting off his acceptance speech in disbelief. He acknowledged all of his fellow nominees and praised them as "rocking" actors. "You inspire me, and you always have," he continued.Rockwell thanked his parents (his mom and dad) for passing on their love for movies to him. He also expressed his gratitude to his "formidable" leading lady Frances McDormand, and the "fantastic" Woody Harrelson, both of which he described as his "heroes." In closing, Rockwell dedicated his Academy Award to his late friend, world renowned actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.For his well-received performance in this role, Rockwell also took home the 2018 BAFTA award, the Golden Globe, and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for "Best Supporting Actor." More about Sam rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, supporting, Actor, Oscar Sam rockwell Three Billboards Out... Missouri supporting Actor Oscar Academy award