In "The Bold and The Beautiful" episode that aired on Friday, March 20, we see that there is more to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) than what meets the eye. Digital Journal has the recap.

Towards the end of that episode, Sally acknowledged that she is not really dying, and it appears that her motive is to win Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) back over Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) is then encouraging Sally to come clean to Wyatt, who is under the impression that Sally has less that one month to live.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) revealed the news to the Forresters and the Spencers, including Wyatt, that Sally is dying since she accompanied her to her doctor's visit when she found out the news. Unbeknown to Katie, it turns out this illness was fabricated.

This "terminal illness" has also impacted Sally's job at Forrester Creations. Steffy and Ridge are under the impression that she is dying so they keep her on staff as a consolation, and they try to boost up her spirits.

For the time being, Wyatt has put his relationship on hold with Flo to be there for Sally in what he thinks are her final days. It will be interesting to see how Sally's latest scheme will unfold and how long it will last now that her very own doctor is pressuring her to tell the truth.

Could the young redhead designer Sally be lying about her terminal illness? Judging from her conversation with her doctor in the Friday episode of the popular daytime drama, it seems that way. It was quite a cliffhanger to end the week on.