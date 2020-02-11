Email
Review: Sally receives heartbreaking news on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On Monday, February 10, Sally Spectra received heartbreaking news on the popular CBS soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful."
Sally (played by Courtney Hope) has been suffering from some major health symptoms and she finds out from the doctor that she has a terminal diagnosis. The audience does not exactly know what her disease is, which makes it even more suspenseful.
Hope delivers a powerful performance as Sally that is convincing and really tugs at the heartstrings. She does not want Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to discover the news since she does not want his pity.
Fortunately, she has Katie Logan (Heather Tom) by her side, who will help her get through this. Heather Tom nails these scenes as Katie, and she is the voice of reason during Sally's ordeal. Superb performances all around by both actresses.
This will definitely be a storyline to watch in 2020, and fans and viewers will be curious as to how it will unfold and how it will impact the other characters on the show.
To learn more about The Bold and The Beautiful or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.
