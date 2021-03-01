Actor Russell Dennis Lewis of "The Queen's Gambit" was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The actor opened up about his acting career (which included acting jobs in Godless and The Queen's Gambit, both of which were created by Scott Frank) and his journey. His twin brother, Matthew Dennis Lewis, also stars with him in both series.
Their entire conversation may be seen below.
The Queen's Gambit is available for streaming on Netflix. Yesterday, the show won two Golden Globe Awards, sweeping both categories it was nominated in.
Lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy won the award for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television," and the series itself triumphed in the coveted "Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television" Golden Globe category.
For more information on actor Russell Dennis Lewis, check out his IMDb page, official homepage, and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Russell Dennis Lewis about Godless and The Queens Gambit.
Anya Taylor-Joy, Matthew Dennis Lewis, Russell Dennis Lewis in 'The Queen's Gambit'