Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On March 22, Rosie O'Donnell resurrected her Emmy award-winning show, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," for one-day-only for a special benefit for the Actors Fund. She co-produced it with Erich Bergen of "Madam Secretary." Along with producer Erich Bergen supplied Erich Bergen publicity photo Their list of celebrities included Barry Manilow, Gloria Estefan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Annette Bening, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, David Foster, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Christopher Jackson, Jeremy Jordan, Jane Krakowski, Judith Light, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Randy Rainbow, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Marisa Tomei, Aaron Tveit, and James Wesley, among others. Rosie O'Donnell and Erich Bergen deserve to be commended for their philanthropic efforts to help provide financial assistance for the Actors Fund. The reaction from the viewers tuning it was tremendous and palpable. It was heartwarming and authentic, and it may be seen in its entirety on YouTube below. The Actors Fund provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. For more information on the Actors Fund, check out its It lasted for 3.5 hours on YouTube. She donated $100,000 from her own money and was able to raise a minimum of $400,000 from viewers that were tuning in. The proceeds help actors and crew members that are out of work due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She hosted this event from her studio in New Jersey.Along with producer Erich Bergen , O'Donnell was able to bring many Broadway actors for this online benefit fundraiser. It was presented in partnership with Revelations Entertainment and Broadway.com.Their list of celebrities included Barry Manilow, Gloria Estefan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Annette Bening, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, David Foster, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Christopher Jackson, Jeremy Jordan, Jane Krakowski, Judith Light, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Randy Rainbow, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Marisa Tomei, Aaron Tveit, and James Wesley, among others.Rosie O'Donnell and Erich Bergen deserve to be commended for their philanthropic efforts to help provide financial assistance for the Actors Fund. The reaction from the viewers tuning it was tremendous and palpable. It was heartwarming and authentic, and it may be seen in its entirety on YouTube below.The Actors Fund provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. For more information on the Actors Fund, check out its official website More about Rosie o'donnell, Erich Bergen, Actors Fund, Rosie O'Donnell Show Rosie o donnell Erich Bergen Actors Fund Rosie O Donnell Show