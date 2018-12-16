Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - Acclaimed actor and playwright Ronnie Marmo stars in "I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce" at The Cutting Room in New York City. This journalist had the privilege to review the show. Speaking of Bruce, he was a person that fought for the First Amendment right for freedom of speech all the way up to the Supreme Court of the United States. He passed away from an accidental overdose in 1966, at the age of 40. The actor does a convincing job showcasing the profound impact of Lenny Bruce, and how his life's work has affected the film and television industry, as well as contemporary politics and poetry. Marmo really delves beyond the surface and displays the complex layers of Bruce's artistry and as an individual. He sustains the audience's attention for the entire duration of the show, which is an outstanding one-man play. The Verdict Overall, Ronnie Marmo is transformative as Lenny Bruce, and he really captures the conscience of the late comedian. Marmo gives a true tour de force performance, which will resonate well with the audience, and stick with them after the show is over. Joe Mantegna has done a brilliant job with its direction. This production runs until December 30, and it is a must-see for all. It garners five out of five stars. To learn more about I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce, check out its For more information on actor and playwright Ronnie Marmo, check out his Marmo also wrote the play, I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce, which chronicles the life and death of one the most notorious comedians of our time Lenny Bruce.Speaking of Bruce, he was a person that fought for the First Amendment right for freedom of speech all the way up to the Supreme Court of the United States. He passed away from an accidental overdose in 1966, at the age of 40.The actor does a convincing job showcasing the profound impact of Lenny Bruce, and how his life's work has affected the film and television industry, as well as contemporary politics and poetry. Marmo really delves beyond the surface and displays the complex layers of Bruce's artistry and as an individual. He sustains the audience's attention for the entire duration of the show, which is an outstanding one-man play.Overall, Ronnie Marmo is transformative as Lenny Bruce, and he really captures the conscience of the late comedian. Marmo gives a true tour de force performance, which will resonate well with the audience, and stick with them after the show is over. Joe Mantegna has done a brilliant job with its direction. This production runs until December 30, and it is a must-see for all. It garners five out of five stars.To learn more about I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce, check out its official website For more information on actor and playwright Ronnie Marmo, check out his official homepage More about Ronnie Marmo, Actor, Playwright, i'm not a comedian, lenny bruce Ronnie Marmo Actor Playwright i m not a comedian lenny bruce Comedian