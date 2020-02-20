In the fifth season of The Bay
, John Blackwell (Ronn Moss) is back in Bay City after he was overseas in the previous season. One can always count on him to wreak havoc. He is back with a vengeance and Moss plays his character in a controlled and subtle way, which is very convincing. He deserves to be recognized with yet another Daytime Emmy nomination for his superb acting work season after season on The Bay
. Moss is one of the most underrated actors of our generation.
While Moss may be best known to soap opera fans for his portrayal of Ridge Forrester for 25 years in the popular CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful
, his acting work in The Bay
is just as profound and compelling and worthy of recognition.
Viewers and fans can binge the fifth season of The Bay
on Amazon Prime
.
To learn more about The Bay
, check out its official homepage
.
For more information on multifaceted entertainer Ronn Moss
, check out his official website
and follow him on Twitter
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ronn Moss
back in May of 2019.