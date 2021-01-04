Email
article imageReview: Ronn Moss featured in new episode of 'Studio City' Season 1 Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Entertainment
Veteran actor Ronn Moss ("The Bold and The Beautiful" fame) appears in the hit digital series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime Video.
Moss is featured in the 10th episode of the first season of Studio City titled "The Audition."
Moss shares some witty scenes with Sam Stevens (played by Sean Kanan), as Sam auditions for a new film.
Joining Moss in this episode is his elegant wife Devin DeVasquez, who plays herself.
One can never go wrong with Ronn Moss and Sean Kanan together, and in this Studio City episode, they are quite hilarious. Hopefully, they will work more in the future.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported, Kanan was able to catch up with Ronn Moss in his #RonnsGarage talk show.
The new episodes of the first season of Studio City are available on Amazon Prime Video.
Ronn Moss in Studio City
Ronn Moss in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
