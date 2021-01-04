Moss
is featured in the 10th episode of the first season of Studio City
titled "The Audition."
Moss shares some witty scenes with Sam Stevens (played by Sean Kanan
), as Sam auditions for a new film.
Joining Moss
in this episode is his elegant wife Devin DeVasquez, who plays herself.
One can never go wrong with Ronn Moss and Sean Kanan together, and in this Studio City
episode, they are quite hilarious. Hopefully, they will work more in the future.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported, Kanan was able to catch up with Ronn Moss
in his #RonnsGarage talk show.
The new episodes of the first season of Studio City
are available on Amazon Prime Video
.
Ronn Moss in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'