This rendition was inspired by life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moss recorded a new version of the classic tune, which features highlights of his life prior to the lockdown with hope that the world with "come back" to embrace humanity with love and hope for our future.
His new updated version is refreshing and it has a lot of heart in it. For the millenials that never heard the Player original, this is a great introduction to the original recording, and for those that are familiar with and love the original, it will bring back a sense of nostalgia, as Moss transports his fans and listeners back to simpler times. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, and it is garners two thumbs up.
