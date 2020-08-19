Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran actor and musician Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful") has beautifully updated the Player classic "Baby Come Back." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This rendition was inspired by life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moss recorded a new version of the classic tune, which features highlights of his life prior to the lockdown with hope that the world with "come back" to embrace humanity with love and hope for our future.
His new updated version is refreshing and it has a lot of heart in it. For the millenials that never heard the Player original, this is a great introduction to the original recording, and for those that are familiar with and love the original, it will bring back a sense of nostalgia, as Moss transports his fans and listeners back to simpler times. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, and it is garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Ronn Moss, check out his official website and Facebook page. For additional information on the Ronn Moss and Devin DeVasquez fanclub, visit its Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ronn Moss last week about his latest endeavors during quarantine.
