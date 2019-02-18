Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'Rocking the Couch' is a powerful #MeToo and #TimesUp documentary Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     25 mins ago in Entertainment
"Rocking the Couch" (Avail Films) is a very informative and compelling documentary on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Acclaimed actress and producer Andrea Evans (One Life to Live, Passions) served as executive producer, along with her director Minh Collins and Jerry Sommer. Rocking the Couch is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Vimeo.
This film delves beyond the surface (and the incidents involving Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby) and it covers events that the mainstream media failed to include, especially the casting couch, which has been around for decades. It is raw and unflinching. In 1992, 12 unknown yet brave actresses brought talent agent Wallace Kaye to court for sexually exploiting them, and they won.
Rocking the Couch is available on Amazon Prime and on Vimeo.
The Verdict
Overall, Rocking the Couch is truly an eye-opening experience, which features first-hand accounts of female victims in the acting and entertainment world. It commands the viewer's attention for its entire duration, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Rocking the Couch garners an A rating.
Read More: Emmy-nominated actress and producer Andrea Evans chatted with Digital Journal about producing the #MeToo documentary Rocking the Couch.
More about rocking the couch, metoo, TimesUp, Documentary
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Seven MPs quit Labour Party as Brexit tensions mount
Italy's Five Star votes on possible Salvini migrant trial
Nigerian president warns vote-riggers of 'ruthless' response
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to headline SXSW Interactive Bash
Death row 'spy' in Pakistan must be freed, India tells UN court
Op-Ed: Tesla needs to find new customers for the Model 3
Poland says may withdraw from summit as Israel row escalates
Frank Dicopoulos opens up about new show 'Calling All Divas' Special
Don't abandon us, Syrian Kurds tell Europe
Essential Science: Transforming plastic waste into fuel