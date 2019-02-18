Special By By Markos Papadatos 25 mins ago in Entertainment "Rocking the Couch" (Avail Films) is a very informative and compelling documentary on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. Digital Journal has the scoop. This film delves beyond the surface (and the incidents involving Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby) and it covers events that the mainstream media failed to include, especially the casting couch, which has been around for decades. It is raw and unflinching. In 1992, 12 unknown yet brave actresses brought talent agent Wallace Kaye to court for sexually exploiting them, and they won. Rocking the Couch is available on The Verdict Overall, Rocking the Couch is truly an eye-opening experience, which features first-hand accounts of female victims in the acting and entertainment world. It commands the viewer's attention for its entire duration, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Rocking the Couch garners an A rating. Read More: Emmy-nominated actress and producer Andrea Evans chatted with Acclaimed actress and producer Andrea Evans (One Life to Live, Passions) served as executive producer, along with her director Minh Collins and Jerry Sommer. Rocking the Couch is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Vimeo.This film delves beyond the surface (and the incidents involving Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby) and it covers events that the mainstream media failed to include, especially the casting couch, which has been around for decades. It is raw and unflinching. In 1992, 12 unknown yet brave actresses brought talent agent Wallace Kaye to court for sexually exploiting them, and they won.Rocking the Couch is available on Amazon Prime and on Vimeo Overall, Rocking the Couch is truly an eye-opening experience, which features first-hand accounts of female victims in the acting and entertainment world. It commands the viewer's attention for its entire duration, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Rocking the Couch garners an A rating.: Emmy-nominated actress and producer Andrea Evans chatted with Digital Journa l about producing the #MeToo documentary Rocking the Couch. More about rocking the couch, metoo, TimesUp, Documentary rocking the couch metoo TimesUp Documentary