The film "Rocketman," produced by Elton John, was the winner of two 2020 Golden Globe Awards this past weekend in Beverly Hills, California. As Rocketman was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including the coveted "Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy," "Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy" for Taron Egerton, and for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," where it won the latter two categories. In his Golden Globe win for "Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy," Egerton expressed that this role "changed his life" and described it as the "best experience of his life." Egerton is also nominated for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role" at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will take place on January 19, 2020; moreover, Egerton is nominated for the 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media" for his musical work in Rocketman. Best-selling author Mark Bego remarked, "Long known for being a precursor to the Academy Award nominations, the Golden Globe Awards proved triumphant for Elton John and his Rocketman movie on Sunday night." "Winning 'Best Original Song' was especially flattering since the song that took the trophy was the lone new composition in the film, filled with a sea of Elton rock classics," he said. Also, to have Taron Eggerton win a trophy for successfully portraying Elton on the big screen was a double compliment for the real 'Rocketman' himself." As Digital Journal reported, Mark Bego will be releasing his new book, Rocket Man, on January 10, via Pegasus Books.