"Rocketman" is a compelling film that is based on the life of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John and his breakthrough years. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The film was written by Lee Hall and subsequently directed by Dexter Fletcher. The viewer is able to see John's evolution from a shy piano musician, whose birth certificate read Reginald Dwight, and he morphed into the global music star and the living legend that he is today, Elton John.

Welsh actor Taron Egerton is transformative in the lead role as Elton John. Jamie Bell also stars as John's longtime collaborator and lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Particularly impressive about this film is that Elton John himself served as one of its executive producers. He was very involved in the making of this biopic; moreover, the film features his classic hit songs that were performed by Egerton, while Richard Madden plays his first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard portrays his mother, Sheila.

The Verdict

Overall, Rocketman is recommended for all fans of Elton John and pop music. It is a film that will warm the audience's hearts. There is something in it for everybody, as it showcases the life of a man who was able to go beyond the ordinary, and through hard work, perseverance and persistence he achieved international acclaim.

Taron Egerton sustains the viewer's attention for its entire duration. It deserves to be a major contender at a future Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Academy Award ceremony. Dexter Fletcher did a stunning job with its direction and the acting performances by the all-star cast are too good to be ignored. Rocketman garners an A rating.