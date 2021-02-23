Email
Review: Robert Palmer Watkins spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Robert Palmer Watkins ("General Hospital" alum) was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning TV host in New York, who hosts "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. She spoke with Robert Palmer Watkins about his journey as an actor and musician. He opened up about his work on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital, as well as his latest action film Last Three Days.
Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.
Watkins plays the lead role of Jack in Last Three Days, which was written and directed by Brian Ulrich.
Last Three Days is available on Apple TV and on Amazon. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
To learn more about Robert Palmer Watkins, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
