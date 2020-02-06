Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment RJ Mitte of "Breaking Bad" delivers a powerful performance in "Carol of the Bells," which was directed by Joey Travolta. Aside from RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad), it features an all-star cast of actors such as Yuly Mireles, Lee Purcell, Andrea F. Friedman, Elijah Maximus, Donna Pescow, and Donna Mills (General Hospital). In Carol of the Bells, a young father with a troubled past goes out looking for his biological mother. His world is turned upside down when he discovers that his mother is developmentally disabled. He is wrestling with a wide range of emotions and he is unable to comprehend this discovery. His wife decides to take matters into her own hands, which coerces her husband to face the truth and heal the past. What makes this film even more compelling is that the majority of the crew is comprised of adults with disabilities. Carol of the Bells will certainly move its audiences on an emotional level. The Verdict Overall, Carol of the Bells premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival and it is headed to theaters around the United States. This feature film won the "Audience Choice Award" for "Best Feature Film" at the San Diego Film Festival, and rightfully so. JC Peterson did a solid job with its screenplay and Joey Travolta did brilliant work directing it.Aside from RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad), it features an all-star cast of actors such as Yuly Mireles, Lee Purcell, Andrea F. Friedman, Elijah Maximus, Donna Pescow, and Donna Mills (General Hospital).In Carol of the Bells, a young father with a troubled past goes out looking for his biological mother. His world is turned upside down when he discovers that his mother is developmentally disabled. He is wrestling with a wide range of emotions and he is unable to comprehend this discovery. His wife decides to take matters into her own hands, which coerces her husband to face the truth and heal the past.What makes this film even more compelling is that the majority of the crew is comprised of adults with disabilities. Carol of the Bells will certainly move its audiences on an emotional level.Overall, RJ Mitte is a revelation and he steals every scene he is in. Donna Mills is remarkable as well. Carol of the Bells garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Congratulations to Joey Travolta for a job well done. More about RJ Mitte, carol of the bells, joey travolta RJ Mitte carol of the bells joey travolta