Oscar winner Rita Moreno ("West Side Story") is hilarious in the first episode of the third season of "One Day at a Time" on Netflix. The episode is called "The Funeral."

Phill Lewis served as the director, and Moreno stars as Lydia, opposite Justina Machado as Penelope. It features Gloria Estefan in the cameo role of Mirtha, Lydia's estranged sister, whom she hasn't spoken to in 20 years over a dispute. They come face to face at Tia Ofelia's funeral.

Lydia joked that her sister, Mirtha, has "lizard eyes, vulture clothes, and grey roots." It is great to see the sisters reunite and sing "Ave Maria" a cappella. Moreno and Estefan command the screen the entire time, and watching Moreno show off her dance moves is an added bonus.

Penelope also develops her relationship with her childhood best friend and cousin, Estrellita (played by Melissa Fumero), who is Mirtha's daughter.

The Verdict

Overall, the entire cast of One Day at a Time is witty and entertaining in "The Funeral." While it is hysterical at times, the show has a moving message to it in that life is very short, and it is not worth fighting. It is a substantial indication that Netflix knows and appreciates high-quality content and acting. This episode garners an A rating.