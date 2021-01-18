Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project" is a heartwarming digital special that was directed and produced by Emmy winner Allison Vanore. Digital Journal has the scoop. In this special, characters from the Emmy award-winning series After Forever are reunited when Riley (Finn Douglas), decided to do a school project in honor of Jason (Mitchell Anderson) while attending classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riley asks Brian (Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas) and a group of family and friends to help him answer three questions on why Jason was "unforgettable" to them. Kevin Spirtas Photo Courtesy of 'After Forever' Spirtas, Cady Huffman, Erin Cherry, Christopher J. Hanke, deliver in their performances. Anita Gillette and Lenny Wolpe are back as Jason's parents and they are both delightful, as always; moreover, the entire cast (Jonathan Rayson, Peter Y. Kim, David Dean Bottrell, and Jamison Stern) is memorable, and they all bring something unique to the table. A highlight moment was when Riley performs his own original tune "Forever There," while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. This will certainly resonate well with fans and viewers, as it is bound to touch them on an emotional level. The character Jason would be looking down from the heavens and smiling from this raw and delicate acoustic performance. The Verdict Overall, After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project is sweet, witty, clever, and compelling. It is a fitting homage to both the character Jason Addams in the series, as well as the late writer and filmmaker Michael Slade. This special garners two thumbs up, and it is evident that Finn Douglas is going places. After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project is available on Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas Kevin Spirtas It was co-created by the late but great Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, both of which also served as co-executive producers. Slade also wrote the script for Riley's Unforgettable School Project.In this special, characters from the Emmy award-winning series After Forever are reunited when Riley (Finn Douglas), decided to do a school project in honor of Jason (Mitchell Anderson) while attending classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Riley asks Brian (Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas) and a group of family and friends to help him answer three questions on why Jason was "unforgettable" to them.Spirtas, Cady Huffman, Erin Cherry, Christopher J. Hanke, deliver in their performances. Anita Gillette and Lenny Wolpe are back as Jason's parents and they are both delightful, as always; moreover, the entire cast (Jonathan Rayson, Peter Y. Kim, David Dean Bottrell, and Jamison Stern) is memorable, and they all bring something unique to the table.A highlight moment was when Riley performs his own original tune "Forever There," while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. This will certainly resonate well with fans and viewers, as it is bound to touch them on an emotional level. The character Jason would be looking down from the heavens and smiling from this raw and delicate acoustic performance.Overall, After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project is sweet, witty, clever, and compelling. It is a fitting homage to both the character Jason Addams in the series, as well as the late writer and filmmaker Michael Slade. This special garners two thumbs up, and it is evident that Finn Douglas is going places.After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project is available on Amazon Prime Video More about Rileys Unforgettable School Project, After Forever, Kevin Spirtas, michael slade Rileys Unforgettable... After Forever Kevin Spirtas michael slade