article imageReview: 'Ride Share' is an entertaining short film by Nate Hapke Special

By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Entertainment
"Ride Share" is a short film that was written by Rosie Grace, and directed by filmmaker Nate Hapke. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Bryce Harrow and Allie Leonard star in the main roles as Adam and Bea respectively. Other actors that appear in the film include Mackenzie Breeden, Gwen Hillier, Aaron Sanders, Jack Thomas Williams, and director Nate Hapke himself. They are all able to bring something unique to the table, and they help make the story work.
It deals with two friends (Adam and Bea) that find themselves constantly sharing rides to and from their friends' events, in an effort to be more social, and the audience gets to see what happens become and after each time. As a result, their friendship deepens and turns into something more complex.
Particularly impressive about this short film is that viewers get to see their contemporary love story unveil itself right in front of our eyes from the passenger seat.
Hapke was the winner for "Best Ensemble Films Director" for Ride Share at the 2020 LA Live Film Festival. The short movie also received the "Festival Choice Award" at the 14th annual Trinity International Film Festival in 2020.
The Verdict
Overall, Ride Share is an intriguing short film by Nate Hapke that is witty and sentimental. It has a relatable message to it, and Allie Leonard and Bryce Harrow are memorable in their acting performances. The audience needs to buckle up since this is one interesting ride, no pun intended. Ride Share garners four out of five stars.
