Special By By Sarah Gopaul 13 hours ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a couple of grieving men seeking justice; a horror reboot with iconic monster; a large-scale fight against the wage gap; and a colourful movie about friendship. Bad Day for the Cut (Blu-ray) Well Go USA This is the Irish version of the American action thriller in which a regular Joe starts bashing heads together in an effort to find out who killed their loved one. However, this story gets slightly more complicated when he discovers his dear old mum wasn’t as innocent as he once supposed, having committed her own transgressions decades earlier — but some things people neither forgive nor forget. The farmer finds a reluctant ally in a young man trying to save his sister from the same criminals, but it’s a dangerous game they’re playing and the field is littered with an increasing number of bodies. The ending doesn’t provide the satisfaction of closure, but that’s not really the narrative’s intention. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Battle of the Sexes (DVD) Fox Home Entertainment This period drama also delivers a fair bit of comedy as Billie Jean takes a stand and Bobby makes an ass of himself as often as possible just to stay relevant. While the politics of their rivalry is addressed, it’s not necessarily given enough prominence in the story. Instead, a lot of the focus is on Billie Jean’s personal life and her affair with a hairdresser while the women’s team was touring the U.S. As a result, a good film doesn’t quite reach the ranks of a great film as it becomes preoccupied with the more salacious aspects of the story. Still, the match between the Billie Jean and Bobby, which is the film’s climax, is spectacular to watch. Special features include: raw footage: Billie Jean’s grand entrance; “Reigniting the Rivalry”; “Billie Jean King: In Her Own Words”; and galleries. (Fox Home Entertainment) Bullet Head (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This picture is a cross between a thriller and an anthology movie as the thieves are holed up in a warehouse with a killer dog, and they tell stories to each other about their past experiences with canines to pass the time. Even the enraged pooch stalking the halls is afforded the opportunity to tell his story, at least partially from his perspective. A lot of the film is predictable, but it also packs several surprises. In addition to the notable cast of thieves, Special features include: “A Canine Point of View: Writing and Directing Bullet Head”; “Career Criminals and Fighting Dogs: The Iconic Cast of Bullet Head”; “Preparation and Performance: The Animal Actors of Bullet Head”; “Hymns and Fanfare: The Score of Bullet Head”; and “Bullet Head: Proof of Concept.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Foreigner (Blu-ray & DVD) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment It’s now become Chan’s turn to play a man with a certain set of skills, but instead of saving a loved one he’s searching for her killer. Quan initially tries to go through the proper channels, regularly inquiring about the case, offering the investigating detective his savings for answers and pleading with government officials for their cooperation. However, when all else fails, Quan calls upon his mysterious past to get the attention of Brosnan’s character, who he’s convinced has a connection to the attack. Based on a book titled, “The Chinaman,” this action thriller is a fast-paced game of cat-and-mouse in which Quan is always one step ahead. Meanwhile, Brosnan’s association with the IRA provides the story with intrigue and a puzzle to solve. Special features include: making-of featurette; interviews; and trailers. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Friend Request (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This film is definitely a stretch, combining technology and the supernatural in a way that’s full of plot holes. However, Laura is for the most part the victim throughout this entire narrative. She tries to befriend Marina and even ignores her friends’ callous comments, but she’s not a saint and when the relationship becomes too intense Laura tries to break it off. As the story unfolds, everyone learns Marina’s mental instability was nurtured by repeated childhood trauma, which is also not Laura’s fault — she’s simply the target of the young woman’s last tirade, which is the culmination of years of suffering. The horrific deaths of Laura’s real-life friends and plummeting number of Facebook friends appears to be a lesson in popularity at any cost, though Laura was never a “mean girl.” In any case, the ghost in the machine narrative delivers a few thrills and chills, but still feels recycled. Special features include: “Friend Request: The Social Nightmare.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) It (4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment The reboot of this picture was very shrewdly released 27 years after the original TV movie, which starred Tim Curry as the horrifying dancing clown — a period of time that holds special significance in the narrative. One of the most notable elements of this picture is it takes Special features include: deleted scenes; “Pennywise Lives!”; “The Losers’ Club”; and “Author of Fear.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) My Little Pony: The Movie (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment The ‘80s toys have been revived in new adventures that centre on friendship and learning. In making a film that must to some extent differ from the TV series, the Mane 6 venture into the world outside of Equestria where they meet a variety of new characters — many of whom are voiced by well-known actors, such as Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Peña, Special features include: deleted scene; “Baking with Pinkie Pie”; “Making Magic with the Mane 6 and Their New Friends”; “The Journey Beyond Equestria”; “I’m the Friend You Need” music video (sung by Taye Diggs); “Hanazuki: Full of Treasures”; and “Equestria Girls” short. The rainbow-coloured story is filled with action and life lessons, all delivered in a pretty entertaining package.Special features include: deleted scene; "Baking with Pinkie Pie"; "Making Magic with the Mane 6 and Their New Friends"; "The Journey Beyond Equestria"; "I'm the Friend You Need" music video (sung by Taye Diggs); "Hanazuki: Full of Treasures"; and "Equestria Girls" short. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)