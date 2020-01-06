Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On January 5, veteran actress Renée Zellweger won the "Golden Globe" Award for her stellar performance as an aging Judy Garland in "Judy." In her eloquent acceptance speech, Zellweger expressed a great deal of gratitude to the HFPA, as well as her team of people and "partners in crime." "Hi everybody, it's nice to see you. Y'all look pretty good 17 years later," she said, implying her previous Golden Globe win for Cold Mountain. "I just have to thank you for always reminding me that the top doesn't matter. It's the journey that matters and the work that matters," she explained. Zellweger complimented her fellow nominees in this "Best Actress" category. "Your work moves me, and I've been cheering for you all in theater seats for a long time. Being on a list with you is cool," she admitted. She went on to thank her brilliant director, Rupert Goold, her cast members, as well as producer David Livingstone and BBC Films for "making it." Zellweger praised Judy Garland as "one of the greatest icons of our time." She paid homage to Garland's "great personal significance" of her "legacy and her humanity." Read More: Judy earned a glowing review from Zellweger won for the Golden Globe for "Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama" for her transformative acting in Judy, where she bested competition from Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).In her eloquent acceptance speech, Zellweger expressed a great deal of gratitude to the HFPA, as well as her team of people and "partners in crime." "Hi everybody, it's nice to see you. Y'all look pretty good 17 years later," she said, implying her previous Golden Globe win for Cold Mountain."I just have to thank you for always reminding me that the top doesn't matter. It's the journey that matters and the work that matters," she explained.Zellweger complimented her fellow nominees in this "Best Actress" category. "Your work moves me, and I've been cheering for you all in theater seats for a long time. Being on a list with you is cool," she admitted.She went on to thank her brilliant director, Rupert Goold, her cast members, as well as producer David Livingstone and BBC Films for "making it." Zellweger praised Judy Garland as "one of the greatest icons of our time." She paid homage to Garland's "great personal significance" of her "legacy and her humanity.": Judy earned a glowing review from Digital Journal More about Rene Zellweger, Judy, Actress, Golden Globe Rene Zellweger Judy Actress Golden Globe