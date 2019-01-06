Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Beverly Hills - Regina King finally gets her acting due. She earned her first Golden Globe award for "Best Supporting Actress" for her acting work in "If Beale Street Could Talk." In her moving acceptance speech, King remarked, "This is so fantastic. Thank you so much to Annapurna [Pictures]." She thanked her son, Ian, as well as her screenwriter, producer and director Barry Jenkins for his empathy and for telling stories that are "so rich." "I love you with all my heart," she told Jenkins. She expressed her gratitude to everyone for all the love they received for If Beale Street Could Talk. "We are so proud of this film," she acknowledged. In addition, she thanked her publicist, Mike, and Annapurna's publicist, Daniella. King ended her acceptance speech by noting that she is using her platform as an actor and director to challenge herself to make gender-equal projects in the future, where they will be comprised of 50 percent women. She went on to challenge everybody who is in a powerful position to join her in solidarity and do the same. That statement resonated well with the Golden Globe audience at The Beverly Hilton in California. Read More: Digital Journal reviewed King bested her fellow "Supporting Actress" nominees Amy Adams (Vice), Claire Foy (First Man), as well as Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, both of which starred in the British period comedy The Favourite.In her moving acceptance speech, King remarked, "This is so fantastic. Thank you so much to Annapurna [Pictures]." She thanked her son, Ian, as well as her screenwriter, producer and director Barry Jenkins for his empathy and for telling stories that are "so rich." "I love you with all my heart," she told Jenkins.She expressed her gratitude to everyone for all the love they received for If Beale Street Could Talk. "We are so proud of this film," she acknowledged. In addition, she thanked her publicist, Mike, and Annapurna's publicist, Daniella.King ended her acceptance speech by noting that she is using her platform as an actor and director to challenge herself to make gender-equal projects in the future, where they will be comprised of 50 percent women. She went on to challenge everybody who is in a powerful position to join her in solidarity and do the same. That statement resonated well with the Golden Globe audience at The Beverly Hilton in California.: Digital Journal reviewed If Beale Street Could Talk More about Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk, Golden Globe, supporting, Actress Regina King If Beale Street Coul... Golden Globe supporting Actress