Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 24, actress Regina King triumphed at the 91st annual Academy Awards, where she won her first Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actress." She was dressed in an elegant Oscar de la Renta strapless white gown, which was reminiscent of a Greek goddess. In her gracious acceptance speech, King thanked James Baldwin, who was the author of the book of the same name, and described him as one of the "best artists of our time." "I am an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone," she said. King expressed her love for her mother, as well as Annapurna [Pictures], Plan B, the "amazing cast" and producer Megan Ellison. "Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning in my direction," she said. She also complimented her "sisters in art," referring to her fellow nominees: Amy, Marina, Emma, and Rachel. "It has been an honor to have my name said with yours this whole step of the way. It has been pretty amazing," she said. "God is good, all the time," she concluded. Last month, as King played the role of Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk. She bested fellow nominees Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), as well as Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in The Favourite. Last month, as Digital Journal reported , King took home the Golden Globe for "Best Supporting Actress," where she vowed to produce gender-equal films.