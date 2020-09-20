Email
article imageReview: Regina King wins 2020 Primetime Emmy Award for 'Watchmen' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Regina King has a major reason to celebrate. She won the 2020 Emmy Award for "Watchmen." Digital Journal has the recap.
King won the 2020 Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" for her portrayal of Angela Abar and Sister Night in the hit HBO series Watchmen. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also won for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie" for his work in Watchmen and the series the coveted Emmy Award won for "Outstanding Limited Series." The show itself had received a total of 26 Emmy nominations this year.
"Wow, this is so freaking weird," King remarked. "To all my sisters, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Shira Haas, Cate Blanchett, it's an honor to be in this category with you. I truly love being a thespian."
"Thank you Television Academy for choosing me to represent the thespian community," she said. "Damon Lindelof, I love you brother, man. Thank you for your brilliant mind and thank you for choosing all of us to join this journey as you stepped outside of your comfort zone and led us on a journey where we can bring art to truth and to power."
Regina King in the television series Watchmen on HBO
Regina King in the television series 'Watchmen' on HBO
Mark Hill, HBO
She went on to thank the show's writing team, as well as HBO. "You've got to vote. Have a voting plan. It is very important, be a good human," she underscored, prior to paying a moving homage to the late but great Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "Rest in power, RBG," she concluded. "Thank you."
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chattted with Regina King back in July of 2020.
