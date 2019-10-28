Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Oscar-winning actress Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk") is superb in the superhero television series "Watchmen" on HBO. King soars in the role of Detective Angela Abar, who serves as the lead detective in The Tulsa Police Force, as well as a wife and mother of three children. She is also "Sister Night," who is high-energy and badass. In this world of an alternate America, the police conceal their identities with masks, in an effort to protect themselves from a terrorist organization. Her character, Angela, is investigating the attempted murder of a fellow police officer under the guidance of the Chief of the Tulsa Police, Judd Crawford (played by Don Johnson). Jeremy Irons also delivers in the role of the older Adrian Veidt, better known as the "Lord of a Country Estate." The Verdict Without giving too much away, it is evident that Regina King was born to play the part of superhero, and with Watchmen, she accomplishes this new milestone. Thus far, she has sustained the viewer's attention in both episodes that have aired, the pilot "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" and "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship," both of which were either written or co-written by creator Damon Lindelof. Watchmen is based on the graphic novel by author Alan Moore and comic book artist Dave Gibbons.King soars in the role of Detective Angela Abar, who serves as the lead detective in The Tulsa Police Force, as well as a wife and mother of three children. She is also "Sister Night," who is high-energy and badass.In this world of an alternate America, the police conceal their identities with masks, in an effort to protect themselves from a terrorist organization. Her character, Angela, is investigating the attempted murder of a fellow police officer under the guidance of the Chief of the Tulsa Police, Judd Crawford (played by Don Johnson).Jeremy Irons also delivers in the role of the older Adrian Veidt, better known as the "Lord of a Country Estate."Without giving too much away, it is evident that Regina King was born to play the part of superhero, and with Watchmen, she accomplishes this new milestone. Thus far, she has sustained the viewer's attention in both episodes that have aired, the pilot "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" and "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship," both of which were either written or co-written by creator Damon Lindelof. King is transformative in this series. She proves that her talent is limitless and her ability to nail any script she is given. Both Lindelof and King are able to bring the graphic novel to life. It keeps the audience in suspense for the remaining seven episodes of Watchmen. It garners an A rating. More about Regina King, HBO, Watchmen, Television, Series Regina King HBO Watchmen Television Series