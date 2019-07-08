Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Rebecca Budig back on 'General Hospital,' crashes wedding Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On July 8, Emmy-nominated actress Rebecca Budig made her return to the hit ABC daytime drama series "General Hospital." She is back in Port Charles.
Budig is back on the soap opera as Hayden Barnes. Her character made her grand appearance at the Franco (played by Roger Howarth) and Elizabeth's wedding reception, which left many characters puzzled and shocked, especially her former lover, Dr. Hamilton Finn (played by Michael Easton). This will certainly shake things up in the Dr. Finn, Anna Devane, and Hayden Barnes love triangle.
This past May, as Digital Journal reported, Budig participated in the benefit event, "Teal's Got Talent," where the proceeds help the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Joining her at this charitable event were her General Hospital co-stars Michael Easton, Kathleen Gati, Lynn Herring, and John York.
"Thank you to those who came out to support @srocf and to Zenith who took care of us," she exclaimed, in a post on social media. "All of the money raised goes to Ovarian Cancer research and couldn't be run by better people. Thank you to everyone at Sandy Rollman for such a great weekend."
For more information on acclaimed actress Rebecca Budig, follow her on Twitter.
More about Rebecca Budig, port charles, General hospital, Hayden Barnes, Wedding
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Meet Monique Samuels from 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Special
How Canada’s adult use legalization has affected patients
Tesla to offer self-driving chip upgrade for older models
Bitcoin breaks through $12,000 level once again
Can computer ‘time travel’ thwart ransomware attacks?
Essential science: Google is running cold fusion experiments
Over a thousand Android apps collecting data without permission
British Columbia's forestry sector fighting for survival
Climate crisis emergencies are becoming a weekly event
'General Hospital' star Josh Swickard marries Lorynn York