Budig
is back on the soap opera as Hayden Barnes. Her character made her grand appearance at the Franco (played by Roger Howarth
) and Elizabeth's wedding reception, which left many characters puzzled and shocked, especially her former lover, Dr. Hamilton Finn (played by Michael Easton
). This will certainly shake things up in the Dr. Finn, Anna Devane, and Hayden Barnes love triangle.
This past May, as Digital Journal reported, Budig participated in the benefit event, "Teal's Got Talent," where the proceeds help the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
. Joining her at this charitable event were her General Hospital
co-stars Michael Easton, Kathleen Gati, Lynn Herring, and John York.
"Thank you to those who came out to support @srocf and to Zenith who took care of us," she exclaimed, in a post on social media
. "All of the money raised goes to Ovarian Cancer research and couldn't be run by better people. Thank you to everyone at Sandy Rollman for such a great weekend."
.