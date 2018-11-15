Special By By Sarah Gopaul 58 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include several troubling true stories; animated masterminds; a shark that chews the scenery; a childhood favourite revitalized; and re-mastered action hits. Alpha (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Set in the last Ice Age, this movie is a fictional account of how dogs became man’s best friend. Keda’s mother says, “He leads with his heart, not with his spear,” which is why he chooses to befriend the wolf rather than turn it into a coat. He relies far more on the beast to survive at the start of their journey and then must repay the debt later. It’s a sweet and harrowing story, which, in spite of its prehistoric setting, plays out like most dog and human buddy films with mutual dislike turning to love and devotion. The director’s cut allows the picture to unfold at its own pace rather than attempting to fabricate suspense in the opening minutes, which is definitely preferable as is the included ending over the alternate one. Special features include: director’s cut; alternate opening and ending with commentaries by director Albert Hughes; deleted scenes with commentaries by Hughes; “The Wolf Behind Alpha”; “Boy & Wolf”; “Building the World”; and “A Hero’s Journey.” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) BlacKkKlansman (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Special features include: “A Spike Lee Joint”; and extended trailer featuring Prince’s “Mary Don’t You Weep.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Blood and Black Lace (Blu-ray & DVD) MVD Visual The problem with exporting Giallo films to North America is they often edit out the elements that make the movie inherently part of that genre. The bonus features includes a comparison of this uncut European version and the American cut, which excises much of the eroticism and violence essential to the film style. Director Mario Bava was pivotal in establishing Giallo cinema and this is one of his greatest works. The murder mystery is far from straightforward with seemingly an entire house of loose ends to tie. It’s quite suspenseful and is made with evident expertise in framing. The European aesthetic is simultaneously dated and timeless as it continues to draw audiences into this dangerous affair. Special features include: commentary by film historian David Del Valle and director/writer C Courtney Joyner; commentary by Kat Ellinger, editor-in-chief and author, Diabolique Magazine; video interview with Mary Dawne Arden; archival video interview with star Cameron Mitchell by David Del Valle; alternate original Italian or original U.S. theatrical main titles; video comparison: American version cuts / Euro uncut; bonus music tracks by composer Carlo Rustichelli; photo gallery; and trailers. (MVD Visual) The Children Act (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment While the subject at this film’s centre is unquestionably sombre, it’s only a small part of the narrative. This is primarily about Fiona’s attempt to reconnect to the world she shut out as somewhat of an occupational necessity/hazard. The risk of losing her husband and visiting this teen who could die reawakens something inside of her she tried to avoid in order to make life easier, though it’s mostly made them lonelier. The overwhelming connection the boy feels toward Fiona following her visit is confusing as they don’t feel real, even if they do push Fiona to her emotional epiphany. That said, Thompson is outstanding and carries audiences past the movie’s nonsensical plot to follow Fiona’s personal revelations via a few powerful scenes. Special features include: commentary by director Richard Eyre, writer Ian McEwan and producer Duncan Kenworthy. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Christopher Robin (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Disney Studios It’s difficult to believe they were able transport the cute gullibility of these childhood favourites to an adult, live-action narrative, but they did so rather successfully. An unnecessary montage tracks Christopher’s journey from boy to man to father with his own kid with whom he sadly never shared his childhood pastimes. The stuffed residents of the 100 Acre Wood look a little old and worn, but they haven’t changed at all. And with Jim Cummings returning to voice Pooh and Tigger, it feels as if nothing really has changed. Pooh’s morning exercises, Eeyore’s self-deprecation and Tigger’s bouncy demeanour still bring a smile to fans’ faces, while seeing them outside of their safe forest is understandably nerve-wracking and amusing. The bonus features are very informative, covering a range of topics from voice acting to creating CGI characters. Special features include: “A Movie Is Made for Pooh”; “Pooh Finds His Voice”; “Pooh and Walt Become Friends”; and “Pooh and Friends Come to Life.” (Disney Studios) Dating Game Killer (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This tale of a serial killer is especially disturbing as it’s suspected Alcala killed up to 130 women, even though he was repeatedly arrested and jailed throughout his life. The film focuses on the investigation that led to his eventual permanent capture, but there are a number of flashbacks to illustrate some of his earlier crimes. However, Diaz truly shines when he is called upon to demonstrate Alcala’s irrationalism in the courtroom. It’s not a traditional crime thriller as the potential suspense is supplanted by the audience’s astonishment at his audacity and absurdity. There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (Blu-ray & DVD) Well Go USA This wuxia adventure combines sorcery, impressive martial arts battles and a plot to takeover an empire. Dee is the Chinese version of Sherlock Holmes, thus he is entrusted with a special weapon and called upon to investigate when the Emperor is threatened. At more than two hours, the film is a saga in itself, even though it doesn’t necessarily feel superfluously long. The magical elements of the picture are a significant attraction as combining fight scenes with dreamlike enemies makes already fascinating scenes even more attention-grabbing. The final act is exciting as the last battle for revenge and supremacy includes an army, giant monsters, many close calls, several tricks and an act of mercy. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Final Score (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment West Ham United gets an unexpected shout out in this otherwise very American action movie in which one man must rescue a loved one and save thousands of people from certain death. On the other hand, while Mike’s teaming up with a stadium employee isn’t surprising, it is the source of several points of amusement as Faisal (Amit Shah) turns out to be fairly sarcastic. Meanwhile, Mike muscles his way through security guards, liaises with local law enforcement stuck outside and daringly rides a motorcycle over top the nail-biting game. Somewhat wittily, the announcers can be heard describing the tense action during the final minutes on the field, which just happens to parallel Mike’s courageous efforts to stop the terrorists. Ray Stevenson portrays the fatally mad mastermind, while Special features include: commentary by director Scott Mann, writer Jonathan Frank, actor Amit Shah, and editor Robert hall; deleted scenes; and “Setting the Final Score.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) First Blood (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This film was a scathing commentary on the treatment of Vietnam War veterans. Rambo finds himself alone in an unknown town, where the police force disrespects him at every turn for simply existing in their midst. Unaware and uncaring of his skills, they begin a battle they have no chance of winning just to settle what’s become a personal score. The fight sequences in the jail demonstrate Rambo is a wrecking ball, while his expertise in guerilla warfare makes confrontations in the woods thrilling. However, the social criticism bookends the movie as it closes with a heart-wrenching speech by Rambo in which he describes what it’s been like being made to kill and then returning to a cold, unrecognizable home. Special features include: commentary by Sylvester Stallone; commentary by author David Morrell; deleted scenes; alternate ending; “Rambo Takes the 80s Part 1”; making-of featurette; “Restoration”; “The Real Nam” “Forging Heroes”; “How to Become Rambo Part 1”; and theatrical trailer. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Good Manners (DVD) Icarus Films This movie is divided into two distinct narratives, which are linked but also separate from each other. In the first, Clara and Ana form a precarious bond that begins with the former’s professional obligations to her employer before gradually evolving into something more intimate. However, the peculiarities of Ana’s pregnancy keep things interesting around the house at night. Estiano rises to demands of her character’s erratic behaviour, while Zuaa is always in control in even the strangest situations. The second story jumps ahead six years to combine the impetuousness of a child with the dangers of a secret and the meddlesomeness of neighbours, creating a perfect storm of misfortune. There are no special features. (Icarus Films) Hidden: Series 1 (DVD) Acorn There isn’t a lot of mystery to this story as the captor/killer is revealed in the opening minutes of the film. Instead, it’s about the investigation and linking this man with other local disappearances/murders. This is a multi-faceted story about class, right and wrong, abuse, mental health, and grief. Cadi and Owen are competent detectives, tracking down clues and piecing together the evidence to build a case against the perpetrator. However, it feels as if the case could’ve been wrapped up sooner if they weren’t beholden to a 10-episode season. In any case, the various relationships at the centre of the narrative keep things interesting, though the ending isn’t necessarily satisfying. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette. (Acorn) Incredibles 2 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Disney Studios & Pixar It’s not often there can be this much time between a film and its sequel, and still deliver a picture that is near par with its predecessor. Of course, fans’ love affair with the super family didn’t stop between movies. It should come as no surprise based on the marketing that even though things are happening with other members of the family, this movie is all about Jack Jack. And the tiny ham steals the show every time with displays of his previously undiscovered powers. The stereotypical dynamics are at play as mom feels guilty for leaving while simultaneously revelling in her superhero job, and dad feels inferior because he’s not in the field and stuck at home with the kids from whom he feels disconnected. In the end everyone excels, but it certainly plays into those labels. The comedy is balanced by some high intensity action sequences. Special features include: deleted scenes; short film Bao; mini-movie “Auntie Edna”; “Heroes & Villains”; “Superbaby”; “Strong Coffee: A Lesson in Animation with Brad Bird”; “Super Stuff”; and “Making Bao.” (Disney Studios & Pixar) Juliet, Naked (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is a very amusing rom com that has a drier, quirkier sense of humour that suit Byrne and O’Dowd perfectly. Duncan’s obsession with Tucker seems pretty unhealthy, which is what makes they’re eventual meeting so awkward yet funny. Annie is concerned she’s wasted the better part of her adulthood doing things she didn’t enjoy, while Tucker thinks enjoying life too much screwed up his life as well as the lives of his several kids. Still, they’re both very passionate people who have yet to find mature, healthy outlets through which to express themselves. It’s more comedy than romance, but it’s well-paced and entertaining. Special features include: making-of featurette. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Marine 6: Close Quarters (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment This is The Miz’s fourth and final film in the franchise, and he’s determined to go out with a bang. Casting mostly other WWE superstars, these movies are definitely targeting a specific, already-existing audience. Michaels tones down his electric persona to portray Jack’s mentor and friend who tends to be more level-headed, though he does his fair share of stupidly courageous things. The plot is predictably overdone and implausible, building in gunfights and hand-to-hand battles at short intervals to keep the flimsy plot on pace. Now, fans simply wait to see if the series will continue and, if so, who will be handed the reins. Special features include: “Making Maddy & The Marines”; and “The Breakdown: Epic Fights.” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) The Meg (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Shark movies are almost a genre unto themselves, often being so bad they are good — or at least really enjoyable. Statham is ever the action hero, coming to the rescue multiple times throughout the narrative. The Chinese co-production integrates some of its own stars, who split their dialogue between English and Chinese, making a rare North American blockbuster with subtitles. While the threat of a giant, prehistoric shark is great, the picture occasionally takes itself too seriously, bringing down the energy a few too many times. Unfortunately filmmakers also didn’t really seem to know how to stretch the story to a feature-length film, so it cycles through its own plot more than once. This movie isn’t going to gain the following of Deep Blue Sea, but it has a few worthy moments. Special features include: making-of featurette; and “Creating The Beast.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Mile 22 (Blu-ray) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment This movie touches on a number of styles and genres to tell its story. It’s an espionage thriller with Uwais acting as the double-agent. There’s a lot of hacking and deception involved in making his request a reality, as well as trying to work around his conditions to stop the terrorists’ plot. It sometimes takes on the appearance of a first-person shooter game as images are occasionally shown through strategically placed surveillance cameras and team members are equipped with vitals sensors. Then there’s the action part of this movie that has Wahlberg running around with a big gun and Uwais taking out his attackers with extraordinary hand-to-hand fighting skills. Director Peter Berg and Wahlberg have a history with this being the fourth picture they’ve made together. Regrettably, this isn’t necessarily a project on which the two should’ve collaborated. Wahlberg does well in the action sequences but, since his character is a sort of savant, he goes on long monologues about the minutia of topics that the actor isn’t quite capable of delivering. Special features include: “Overwatch”; “Introducing Iko”; “Iko Fight”; “Bad Ass Women”; “BTS Stunts”; “Modern Combat”; “Colombia”; L.A. premiere cast interviews; soundbites; and B-roll. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Rambo: First Blood Part II (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This movie takes a more traditional approach to the war veteran action hero as Rambo is recruited for a rescue mission. The package is a highly valuable man who was captured by the Viet Cong and must be retrieved before he’s convinced to talk. The illegal mission requires Rambo’s extensive knowledge of the terrain and unmatched survival skills to bring the POW home. Reuniting with a woman he knew in his previous life, the former soldier shows his teamwork abilities as they work together to find the prisoner deep in the jungle. The tone is much different than its predecessor as the enemy is an already-established foreign evil and the line between good and bad is clear. Special features include: commentary by director George P. Cosmatos; “Rambo Takes the ‘80s Part 2”; “We Get To Win This Time”; “Action in the Jungle”; “The Last American POW”; “Sean Baker – Fulfilling a Dream”; “Interview with Sylvester Stallone”; “Interview with Richard Crenna”; behind-the-scene featurette; and “How to Become Rambo Part 2.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Rambo III (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment At the start of this film, Rambo is attempting to find peace in the East, save for the occasional stick fight for cash. But his loyalty takes precedence over his own safety and desires, forcing him to enter a war that has nothing to do with him. In hindsight this film is especially interesting since, at the time, the Americans were allied with the Afghanis in their fight against a Russian occupation. Rambo works alongside the local freedom fighters as they try to help each attain their goals. Some of the distinctive elements in the movie include a game of Buzkashi and the might of the horse soldiers who go up against major artillery. It was a good way to close the trilogy as Rambo gains a sense of contributing to something good — even if it would all be turned on its head decades later. Special features include: commentary by director Peter MacDonald; deleted scenes; alternative beginning; “Rambo Takes the ‘80s Part 3”; “Full Circle”; “A Hero’s Journey”; “Rambo’s Survival Hardware”; “Interview with Sylvester Stallone” “Afghanistan – A Land in Crisis”; “Guts and Glory”; “Behind the Scenes”; “Trautman & Rambo”; “How to Become Rambo Part 3”; “Selling a Hero”; original TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Single White Female (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is one of those thrillers that made placing or answering ads in the newspaper creepy, and told people to be careful of their roommates since they could turn out to be insane killers. Hedra seems a bit odd, but nice enough… though Allison shouldn’t have dismissed that strange aura she radiated. Allison certainly wrongs Hedra by breaking her promise regarding the longevity of their arrangement, but Hedra was slowly pushing their relationship over cliff without anyone’s help anyway. Fonda is a bit stiff, but it fits her somewhat uptight character that actually has a brilliant trap for sleazy clients. Leigh is both mousey and frightening, switching between the two at menacing speed, carrying most of the film on her small shoulders. Special features include: commentary by director Barbet Schroeder, editor Lee Percy and associate producer Susan Hoffman; “Interview with Director Barbet Schroeder”; “Interview with Actor Peter Friedman”; “Interview with Actor Steven Weber”; “Interview with Screenwriter Don Roos”; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Superman: The Movie (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. This series is a mix of one of Baron Cohen's traditional disguise shows and a Michael Moore commentary that highlights the social climate in America. What's most disturbing is if some of his interviewees had more than half a brain or a concern beyond their own agenda, they wouldn't have been so easily fooled by these outrageous characters. But their failure is our disturbing amusement. On the YouTube show, gun advocates are made to explain their position to Shopkins figures, which is as absurd as it sounds. Gio convinces reality TV stars to falsify photos to show they were fashionably assisting third-world charities. Nira tends to offend left and right people alike with his extreme liberalism, while Rick tests the limits of some people's desire to be cool with has gag-worthy creations. Erran is the most prominent character, teaching small-minded men ridiculous defense moves and most troublingly, making a "guns for kids" commercial with political gun advocates.Special features include: extended and deleted scenes. (Paramount Home Media Distribution)