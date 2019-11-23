In "He's Just a GURL Who'll QUID PRO QUO," Rainbow gives a witty and insightful parody on the impeachment inquiry of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. It is a creative and artistic video that is well done all around, and it is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
In other Randy Rainbow news
, he has a new Christmas album, which is available digitally on Amazon
and on Apple Music
.
The Verdict
Overall, this new parody video by Randy Rainbow is hilarious. It is solid, entertaining and fun. Rainbow manages to keep his material engaging and unique. He is one of those artists that should write his own musical one day since it is bound to be a hit. "He's Just a GURL Who'll QUID PRO QUO" is clever and it garners an A rating.
