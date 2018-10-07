By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - On October 6, Internet sensation Randy Rainbow performed at The Paramount in Huntington with special guest Rosie O'Donnell. In his most recent parody video, Rainbow poked fun at Rainbow's popular series of political spoofs and his song parodies have earned critical acclaim worldwide, and over 100 million views. He has written for acclaimed comedian Tax manager To learn more about YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow, check out his Throughout his career in the entertainment business, Randy Rainbow serves in the capacity as comedian, actor, writer, host and YouTube sensation, who is known for his comedy videos, which have gone viral.In his most recent parody video, Rainbow poked fun at Brett Kavanaugh , who was confirmed as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday.Rainbow's popular series of political spoofs and his song parodies have earned critical acclaim worldwide, and over 100 million views. He has written for acclaimed comedian Kathy Griffin , and he has played in events for Broadway, cabaret, the Tony Awards, as well as the LGBTQ community. He is heard regularly as a co-host and guest on Sirius XM Radio. Rainbow is the star and creator of the web series Chewing the Scenery with Randy Rainbow, as well as Last Minute with Randy Rainbow.Tax manager Steve Bitterman , who is affectionately known as the "Karaoke King of Queens," who was present at this show at The Paramount, remarked, "Randy Rainbow's show was very enjoyable. He definitely leans one way from a political perspective; nonetheless, he has fans who are on the left as well as the right due to his voice and lyrics. He is going places. Randy Rainbow is a rising star."To learn more about YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow, check out his official website More about Randy Rainbow, brett kavanaugh, Rosie o'donnell, the paramount Randy Rainbow brett kavanaugh Rosie o donnell the paramount